Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- With Obesity constantly on the rise, so are obesity related diseases like type II diabetes. Type II is the most common form of the diabetes disease. Type II diabetes has been linked to obesity, with millions of overweight Americans contracting the disease yearly. Either lack of information or lack of proper dietary habits contributes greatly to the obesity epidemic in America. Many simply are unaware that they are at risk of contracting this difficult disease. The most effective method to combat contraction of type II diabetes is proper diet and regular exercise. With this strategy in mind, Diet Doc develops individually tailored diet plans around each patient, with the aim of reducing body weight and fat deposits in the body, thereby reducing the risk for type II diabetes in at risk patients. Diet Doc’s individual diet plans are developed with close attention to the patient’s age, gender, current health, and long term health goals among other factors. Before embarking on their weight loss journey, each patient is individually diagnosed by a Diet Doc physician, using a sophisticated health questionnaire to determine the current state of bodily functions. After this initial evaluation, a nutritionist will design a customized nutrition plan to fit the patient’s nutritional and weight loss needs, and a physician will prescribe the necessary weight loss aids like prescription diet pills, fat burners, and the most effective, prescription hCG treatments. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan is capable of producing results of over one pound per day.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of adults and one sixth of children in America are obese. In the past twenty years, obesity rates doubled for adults and tripled for children. With sharp focus on improving health for Americans, Diet Doc offers individualized diet plans that have been found to help patients shed excess weight while boosting metabolism, helping to aid thyroid function, and perhaps most importantly, teach patients how to break poor dietary and lifestyle habits in favor of healthy, long term best practices. For those patients who need to lose those final 10 pounds, to those who need to lose 100 or more to reclaim good health, Diet Doc has the customized diet plans for anyone. The hCG diet has been in use for over 50 years, but not until now has one company advanced the protocol so considerably. Diet Doc offers a wide range of diet plans and diet aids to fit into any lifestyle. If patients are deems to be at risk for type II diabetes due to obesity or poor dietary habits, an in-house physician will determine the most effective course of action to restore good health, with added emphasis on breaking the poor habits that have lead the patient to become at risk. Throughout the program, a health advisor will be in constant contact with the patient to monitor progress and alleviate any concerns, always paying close attention to risk factors associated with type II diabetes.



Dieters with type II diabetes can benefit from fast weight loss because they are not insulin dependent; instead, weight gain is a main contributing factor to contracting the disease. Altering one’s diet and getting one’s weight under control is one of the disease management techniques used by many Type II diabetics. After consulting with a Diet Doc physician and receiving an individualized hCG diet plan, clients can begin to combat type II diabetes instantly by losing weight safely and healthily. http://www.hcgtreatments.com/fast-weight-loss/ [Fast weight loss __title__ ] can lead to improved blood pressure control, less strain on the heart, and improved blood sugar levels; all of which are of great concern to the individual that suffers from Type 2 diabetes. Many of Diet Doc's clients reported that after participating in the hCG diet, they were able to minimize the amount of diabetes medication taken. Some clients restore natural blood sugar so well that they are able to completely discontinue use of their diabetes medication.



