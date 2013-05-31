Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG was effective in producing fast weight loss when low doses of the hormone were administered in combination with a 500-calorie per day diet. Although patients were successful in achieving fast weight loss, the extremely low caloric intake was not sufficient to adequately sustain the body and posed serious and significant health compromise.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc now offers the most advanced version of the hCG diet, modernized and modified. This updated rendition of the previously unsafe hCG diet is able to trigger weight loss of over one pound per day, typically in the most difficult to target areas of the body. Decades of research reveal that pure, prescription strength hCG, when coupled with nutrient-rich diet plans, has the ability to naturally melt away years of trapped fat by stimulating the hypothalamus to access this stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy. Diet Doc’s new updated hCG diet plans allow patients to consume as many as 1250 calories daily, eliminating the risks associated with the long outdated Simeons hCG diet.



The fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc have improved the original hCG diet plans by increasing the potency of the medication, increasing the daily allowable caloric intake, and creating personalized, tailor-made nutrition plans that are completely compatible with each patient’s medical history, nutritional and dietary requirements, and lifestyle. These improved medical diet plans include only pure prescription medication that is manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies. Refined to a simple glycoprotein, Diet Doc's prescription hCG contains a natural bio-identical hormone and is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and progress is closely monitored with consistent communication. Patients are never alone in the journey to a healthier and leaner body. Diet Doc’s professional fast weight loss experts are a phone call or email away and are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Available nationwide via telemedicine, Diet Doc’ prescription hCG diet plans are a safe and affordable fast weight loss solution and can reach those in even the most remote locations and urges those that have been unsuccessful in losing weight in the past to call today to schedule a free consultation.



The professionals at Diet Doc remain steadfast in the commitment to offer only the purest prescription products and in providing the safest and most effective means of fast weight loss available on today's market. Diet Doc has formulated the leading modern-day version of the original hCG diet plans and is constantly striving to further improve and enhance the effectiveness of their prescription hCG diets, quickly becoming the most reliable way to lose weight fast in the country.



