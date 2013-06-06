Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Leading experts agree that consuming a healthy diet and simply losing even a few extra pounds not only helps one to look and feel better, but also protects the body against the development of countless weight related diseases leading to a longer lifespan.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans offer patients the opportunity to enjoy a future of improved health, guiding each patient toward positive lifestyle changes by making healthy food choices. Professional and certified nutritionists at Diet Doc encourage the consumption of foods rich in essential nutrients, green leafy vegetables, foods high in protein and low in carbohydrates, as well as vitamin and mineral supplementation.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG has gained enormous attention due to its ability to produce fast weight loss when coupled with a nutrition plan specific to each patient and developed by certified nutritionists. Diet Doc patients are boasting a loss of one pound or more of unwanted, unhealthy fat loss per day without starvation and without using unhealthy medications. The company has utilized the latest nutritional science to create diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, continuing to lead competitors in providing the best weight loss results available and with patients reporting little to no side effects.



hCG, a hormone that has been used for decades to treat infertility, is produced in the placenta of pregnant women. In the 1950s, Dr. A.T. W. Simeons discovered that this powerful hormone also possessed the ability to aid in weight loss. Simeons’ theory was that pure hCG, when administered in low doses, would trigger the hypothalamus to access fat stores for energy, thus burning “abnormal” or stored fat, typically in the most difficult to lose areas such as the thighs, hips and belly. The beauty of hCG diet plans is that hCG has the ability to signal fast weight loss, and when used in conjunction with a low calorie diet, allows the patient to still experience a feeling of satiety without loss of energy, despite a reduced calorie diet. Prescription hCG signals the body to reset the metabolism, burn abnormal body fat and, very importantly, burn only fat while retaining muscle mass.



Benefiting from years of research, specially trained fast weight loss physicians have initiated improvements to the original hCG protocol offered by Dr. Simeons. Some of the most significant improvements include increasing the patient’s daily allowable caloric intake, developing more effective and higher purity prescription hCG treatments, as well as offering patients proprietary diet foods, as well as specially formulated essential vitamins and minerals.



Because all clients receive personalized and medically supervised attention before, during and even after target weight has been reached, Diet Doc is becoming the safest and most reliable prescription hCG diet plan in the country. With diet plans designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, Diet Doc continues to make fast weight loss affordable to everyone.



Diet Doc’s goal is to assure the safest and most successful weight loss experience while providing patients with the tools to maintain long term goals by making healthy food choices and encourages those that have been unsuccessful in the past to call today.



Diet Doc Contact Information



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg