Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The University of Rochester reports on the clear link between obesity and elevated cholesterol, a major risk factor for the development of heart disease. Cholesterol, used to build healthy cells and some hormones, is found in every cell of the human body. When levels become elevated, fatty deposits develop in the blood vessels making it difficult for the blood to flow properly through the arteries. Because of this restricted flow, the heart struggles to get vital oxygen-rich blood, possibly resulting in heart attack or stroke.



Elevated cholesterol is largely preventable and treatable. Experts agree that fast weight loss by following a healthy, nutrient rich diet is effective in drastically reducing cholesterol levels resulting in a reduced risk of developing heart attack and stroke.



Diet Doc has helped thousands reduce dangerously high cholesterol levels and avoid the risk of a myriad of obesity related diseases and conditions by losing excess weight with their prescription hCG diet plans. By combining decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained physicians, nurses and nutritionists, all professionally trained in the science of healthy and fast weight loss, the company is quickly becoming the most trusted and reliable medically supervised prescription hCG diet plan in the country.



To assure the safest, most successful and fast weight loss experience possible, diet plans are created that are specific to each patient's personal nutritional and medical needs, while also fitting comfortably into the patient's lifestyle. Diet Doc's hCG is manufactured in the U.S., is available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only, and will be administered subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. The combination of the expertly developed diet plans and the most potent form of prescription hCG available triggers the hypothalamus to target trapped and stored fat to be released into the bloodstream to be used as fuel when energy is required. By following the specially formulated unique diet plans, the body is releasing and burning fat that may have been trapped in the body for years, typically in the most difficult to lose areas, such as the underarms, belly, hips and thighs. Diet Doc patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches from these stubborn areas and reporting a loss of one pound or more per day.



Patients may choose the hCG delivery method that fits most comfortably and conveniently into their lifestyle and may choose from sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops or painless injectable solution. Injectable hCG has become the most popular method due to its ability to stimulate more fast weight loss while preventing muscle loss and suppressing the appetite during dieting. Enhanced with Vitamin B12, patients are losing weight without experiencing the typical loss of energy and sluggishness associated with dieting. In a recent survey, 97% of Diet Doc clients reported fast weight loss, looking and feeling better than ever before, with a significant reduction in cholesterol numbers.



Fast weight loss has proven positive effects on one's general overall health and helps to avoid countless weight related diseases, including high cholesterol which can lead to heart disease and stroke. Offering comprehensive diet plans, along with a level of personal service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has guided thousands toward a more active, healthy and fulfilling future by losing excess trapped and stored fat.



Diet Doc encourages anyone who demands a better way to achieve healthy and fast weight loss, to call today for a complimentary and confidential consultation, done quickly and easily from the comfort of the patient’s own home.



