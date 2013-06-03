Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Obesity can result in poor self-image, low self-esteem and social isolation, all components leading to depression, with many experts in agreement that losing excess weight and consuming a healthy diet may help as part of an overall treatment for depression.



Depression is a mental illness that can be costly and debilitating to sufferers. This disorder has the ability to adversely affect the course and outcome of common chronic conditions, such as arthritis, asthma, cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes. Depression also can result in increased work absenteeism, short-term disability, and decreased productivity.



As Everydayhealth reports, “Studies have shown that obesity and depression tend to feed off of each other in a vicious, self-destructive cycle and that patients that suffer with obesity are approximately 25 percent more likely to experience a mood disorder like depression.”



Diet Doc now offers improved, medically supervised hCG diet plans that are designed to generate healthy and fast weight loss leading to improved self-esteem and self-image. The professional weight loss staff evaluates each patient on an individual basis and is fully equipped to successfully create patient specific diet plans, considerate of each patient’s age, gender, medical history and lifestyle, providing each patient with customized, tailor made diet plans.



Subsequent to a medical evaluation and in-house doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the dieter's own home via Skype or telephone, the personalized hCG diet plans will be created and designed to fit comfortably into the dieter's lifestyle. Prescription hCG will be dispensed in regulated and monitored doses to be used with the meal plans. These customized diet plans utilize a personalized ketogenic diet that signals the brain to trigger, release and burn years of trapped and stored fat, transforming the body into a fat burning machine. Diet Doc clients are reporting optimal weight loss with the noticeable loss of pounds and inches from the typically most difficult to lose areas of the body, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly.



Along with the tailor made diet plans, Diet Doc offers a delicious and nutritious selection of diet foods and snacks, as well as a recipe book featuring over 50 easy to prepare recipes making meal planning quick and simple. The diet foods available for the hCG diet plans vary based on each client’s personal goals.



Expert weight loss staff ensures the success of the hCG diet plans by monitoring each dieter with consistent communication and are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout the patients’ journey to a slimmer and healthier body and mind. Diet Doc continues to provide the safest and most reliable medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans and has guided thousands toward the path to improved mental and physical health by losing excess fat.



