Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- In the 1950s, Dr. A.T. W. Simeons developed the original hCG diet plans that combined low doses of hCG, a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, with very low calorie diets. Patients were successful in losing weight; however, the low caloric intake posed significant health risks to the patient. Benefiting from years of research, Diet Doc has newly modified Simeons' original hCG diet plans, refined the guidelines and now offers the most advanced, fully comprehensive prescription hCG diet plans on today's market.



Subsequent to the satisfactory completion of a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation, followed by an in-house doctor consultation, and based on this information, certified nutritionists will develop diet plans that are individual to each patient. These nutrient-rich diets are high in protein and low in carbohydrates with an allowable caloric intake; now more than double that of the original hCG diet plans, while also allowing the dieter to incorporate a wider range of healthy and nutritious food choices. No two plans are identical, with plans created for those that have struggled to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Each diet is designed with comfort and ease of use in mind and compatible to each patient's lifestyle and medical conditions.



hCG will be prescribed, typically administered once daily, to be used in conjunction with the personalized diet plans. This powerful combo triggers safe and fast weight loss by signaling the brain to target stored fat reserves, releasing this trapped fat into the bloodstream. The body will then call upon these reserves to be burned as fuel when energy is required. This trapped fat is typically stored in the most difficult and stubborn areas of the body, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly. Patients will quickly notice the loss of pounds and inches from these areas.



Each patient's journey to freedom from excess weight is medically supervised and progress is monitored with constant communication to assure the most successful and effective weight loss experience. Consultation, support, guidance and encouragement are free and unlimited with the compassionate and dedicated fast weight loss staff available Monday through Saturday via phone or email.



Diet Doc has created state of the art hCG diet plans that allow everyone the opportunity to successfully lose embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat without leaving the comfort of their own home. With the utilization of Skype, a computer, or a telephone, Diet Doc can reach those in even the most remote areas of the country and weight loss can begin today.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant improvement in one's physical and emotional health. Diet Doc encourages everyone that has been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free consultation and join the thousands that are looking and feeling better than ever before by losing unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat with the nation's leading prescription hCG diet plans.



