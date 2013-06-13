Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- hCG is a hormone found in the developing placenta of pregnant women that was discovered in the 1950s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons to be effective in producing fast weight loss when administered in low doses and coupled with a 500-calorie per day diet. The fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc have spent over a decade researching, improving, modifying and modernizing the original hCG diet plans, increasing the potency of the medication, increasing the daily allowable caloric intake, and creating personalized, tailor-made diet plans specific to each patient’s medical history, age, gender, activity level, and nutritional and dietary requirements. By combining prescription hCG with the knowledge and expertise of the specially trained weight loss staff, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised diet plans and has guided thousands of Americans down the path toward a future of improved health by enabling them to safely and effectively lose unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Based on information obtained during an extensive evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will create customized diet plans to be used with prescription hCG treatments. Each program is uniquely developed with emphasis on achieving optimal weight loss with focus on safety and improved long term health and weight maintenance. Diet Doc's hCG is available to patients by prescription only and is offered in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops, with injectable hCG the most preferred method. As well as being a more convenient and simpler method of delivery, hCG injections have the ability to produce more rapid results. Reformulated to include Vitamin B12, patients will experience the benefit of an additional source of energy.



Diet Doc remains committed to providing all Americans with the safest and most effective method of fast weight loss. All prescription products are manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies using the strictest manufacturing standards. Prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and contains a natural bio-identical hormone. It is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands lose weight fast. At a fraction of the cost of most other diet plans, Diet Doc makes losing weight affordable to almost everyone. Now with higher potency, Diet Doc's prescription lose weight fast hCG diet plans enable the best results the company has ever provided.



Pick up the phone and call today to schedule a free consultation and begin a future of improved health by losing excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg