Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Last week the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance released five, research-based recommendations to help provide guidance for nonprofit hospitals in their quest to address weight management issues in America. With over one-third of Americans fitting the clinical definition of obese, the United States government is taking action and is requiring nonprofit hospitals to implement these recommendations in their diet plans.



Diet Doc is also committed to helping America resolve the overwhelming obesity epidemic it faces today, utilizing productive weight loss medication in combination with proven methodology, now outlined by the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance as an effective strategy. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans help patients lose weight fast through use of prescription grade hCG treatments, education on healthy eating and energy packed meal plans designed by certified nutrition experts. Diet Doc believes that transforming unhealthy habits into healthy lifestyles will not only aid in solving America’s obesity crisis, it will also help individual patients learn how to lead healthier, happier lives.



Now, as reported in Medical News Today, the five recommendations of the Obesity Alliance have been revealed. The Obesity Alliance hopes that by following these recommendations, nonprofit hospitals can begin to take the steps necessary to resolve the obesity epidemic at a smaller, community level. The five recommendations include providing patients with clear goals, ways to measure their success in reaching those goals, creating a positive, supportive environment and expanding research on causes of obesity.



Diet Doc, on its own accord with understanding how to produce true lasting weight loss has utilized these strategies for years, only now recommended by the Obesity Alliance. By setting this precedence, Diet Doc has become one of the most successful medical weight loss clinics in the nation. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans combine today’s advanced science and technology to help patients lose weight fast with the use of prescription strength hCG treatments and the support of the expert Diet Doc Team.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is naturally produced in women during pregnancy. This hormone was discovered in the 1950s by A.T.W. Simeons and was found to mobilize unused and extra fat storage in pregnant women when the fetus did not have immediate access to the nutrition it required. Diet Doc used this science from decades ago and modernized it with today’s research to develop the use of hCG as a weight loss tool in diet plans. When used in hCG diet plans, patients are able to lose weight in hard to reach places such as the stomach and thighs and also experience a decreased appetite allowing patients to control powerful cravings.



Certified nutritionists work one-on-one with patients to develop meal plans that fit with their lifestyle, age, gender and food preferences. Following the diet plans created by the Diet Doc team allows patients to lose weight fast and see immediate, measurable results. Diet Doc also realizes that learning how to lose weight fast can be difficult and believes in providing a strong support system to answer any questions patients may have while guiding and encouraging patients during their weight loss journey.



