Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc has developed the leading modern day version of Simeons' original hCG diet plans, making it a more effective and healthier means of losing excess weight. The newly created diet plans offer patients pure, prescription hCG, an increased caloric intake, as well as allowing patients to incorporate a wider range of healthy foods into their diet. Each nutrient rich hCG diet plan is uniquely developed by certified nutritionists and is specific to the patient's medical history, age, gender, lifestyle and personal weight loss goals.



Human Gonadotropin, or hCG, was first discovered to be effective in fast weight loss in the 1950s when Dr. A.T.W. Simeons combined the hormone with 500-calorie per day diet plans. Although this combination was effective in producing rapid weight loss, the low calorie diet was not sufficient to sustain the human body.



Subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation followed by a doctor consultation, Diet Doc's pure prescription hCG will be dispensed and is typically administered once daily. The powerful combination of prescription hCG and the patient specific diet plans has the ability to send a signal to the brain to target the body's fat reserves to be released into the bloodstream. Because the uniquely developed diet plans are low in carbohydrates, this fat is used as the primary source of energy, burning years of trapped fat that is typically stored in the underarms, hips, thighs and belly, usually the most difficult areas to lose. The result is a leaner, slimmer and healthier body with patients looking and feeling better than ever before.



Diet Doc remains steadfast in their commitment to provide only pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies. This hormone cannot be found in stores and is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients. Available in sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and injectable solution, the latter continues to be the most preferred method among patients. Aside from promoting the loss of one pound or more per day, powerful injectable hCG solution naturally suppresses the appetite and has been fortified to include natural energy-boosting Vitamin B12, allowing patients to lose weight without the typical dieting side effects such as between meal cravings or loss of energy.



To assure that each dieter experiences the healthiest, safest and most rapid weight loss possible, Diet Doc's dedicated doctors, nurses, and consultants develop a personal relationship with each patient with consistent communication to monitor and guide the patient during each rapid weight loss journey. These compassionate experts are never far away and can be reached Monday through Saturday via telephone or email. And now with the utilization of Skype, it is no longer necessary to waste a day sitting in a doctor's office. Each patient's journey to secure relief from embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight can be accomplished right in the comfort of one's own living room.



Diet plans are uniquely created for those that have tried unsuccessfully to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Diet Doc urges everyone that has been unsuccessful in the past to pick up the phone and call today to schedule a free consultation and to join the thousands of Americans that are feeling and looking better than ever before by losing excess weight.



