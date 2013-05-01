Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Today's Americans yearn to preserve youth, striving to continue to look young and fit. Being overweight or obese, however, is more than a mere cosmetic concern, lending itself to significant health risks. Patients should be aware that any invasive surgical procedure carries potentially significant and serious health risks which may include bleeding, infection and blood clots. Prior to considering surgery, patients should be aware of these risks, the course of the proposed treatment, as well as the anticipated recovery period. Diet Doc has designed the most clinically advanced, safe and effective diet plans, proven to produce fast weight loss without the potential risks associated with invasive weight loss surgery.



One such surgical procedure that has gained popularity in the last decade is lap band, or adjustable gastric banding surgery. Lap band surgery is designed to reduce the size of the stomach, limiting the amount of food the stomach is capable of holding. Carrying a price tag upwards of $30,000, this procedure presents additional health risks, including gallstones, anemia and osteoporosis. Performed under anesthesia, several incisions are made in the stomach. A device is then wrapped around the upper part of the stomach to form a ring. A thin tube is attached to the ring which leads to an access port which will be left under the skin for future adjustments. Recovery time for weight loss surgery is typically 4-6 weeks. After this time, the physician will begin tightening and making adjustments to the band through the stomach port. During the recovery period, the patient will most likely need pain medication and can consume only minimal amounts of liquid, slowly adding small amounts of solid food. Oftentimes, the patient is instructed to grind food before eating to avoid nausea and vomiting. Band adjustments will be made periodically during the first year during which weight loss is very gradual.



Diet Doc has designed hCG diet plans that offer all Americans the opportunity to lose weight safely and rapidly without the health risks and pain associated with invasive weight loss surgery. Subsequent to an extensive evaluation followed by a doctor consultation, each patient will receive a personalized diet plan which is created by certified nutritionists. Each diet plan is unique and specific to the patient's individual caloric and nutritional needs, taking into account the patient's activity level to assure that the diet will be compatible and fit comfortably into the patient's lifestyle.



Pure hCG will be prescribed to be used in conjunction with the individualized diet plans, typically administered once daily, and available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral drops. Injectable hCG solution continues to be the most preferred method of delivery due to its improved ability to promote fast weight loss. Recently reformulated to include energy boosting Vitamin B12, this method provides the patient with an additional source of energy.



Prescription hCG, when coupled with the individually designed diet plans, triggers the body to release trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned by the body while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting. The end result is thousands of patients excitedly proclaiming the loss of up to one pound per day of embarrassing and unwanted excess fat, with patients typically shedding pounds and inches in the most stubborn areas of the body such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. The real attractiveness of the Diet Doc hCG diet plan is that there is no waiting period. Unlike lap band surgery, results will be quite noticeable within the first 7-10 days of following the diet plans.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands of Americans lose weight fast without the potential risks associated with invasive and costly weight loss surgery. With pricing plans available to fit almost any budget, Diet Doc makes safe weight loss affordable for almost everyone, nationwide.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg