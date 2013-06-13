Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The obesity epidemic and uncontrollable weight gain have left many people searching for diet plans and weight loss tips that help them lose weight and maintain their weight loss over time. Unfortunately, many people looking for fast results drastically cut their calorie intake and, according to a new study, while achieving weight loss, this practice could lead to gallstones and gallbladder pain. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans consider today’s advanced science and medical understanding and allow patients to lose weight by following proven weight loss tips and a moderate calorie diet.



This new study, published in the International Journal of Obesity, found that people who follow weight loss tips and diet plans that require a very low calorie intake are more likely to develop gallstones and experience gallbladder pain than people who follow moderate calorie diets. Dr. Kari Johansson, the study leader, told Medline Plus that quick weight loss from drastically low calorie diets could impact salt and cholesterol levels, which can lead to gallbladder pain and gallstones. The study observed 6,640 participants following either extremely low calorie or moderate calorie diets plans. Those subjects following the low calorie diet plans consumed liquid meals of just 500 calories per day while the moderate calorie dieters were consuming between 1,200 and 1,500 calories per day. The results of the study showed that both groups of participants were successful in losing weight, but that the subjects following the extreme diet plans were experiencing gallbladder pain and gallstones. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans allow patients to successfully lose weight fast with proven weight loss tips, hCG treatments and healthy eating plans that incorporate a moderate calorie intake.



hCG is a hormone that is naturally produced by women during pregnancy and acts as a protective barrier to assure that the fetus receives adequate nutrition even when the mother does not have immediate access to food. By mobilizing excess fat storage, the fetus receives adequate nutrients while the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat remain intact. This process was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons and was quickly incorporated into weight loss tips and diet plans. Simeons’ initial hCG diets were successful in helping patients lose weight, but promoted a dangerously restricted calorie intake that could lead to health problems such as gallbladder pain. Diet Doc adapted the research from the 1950s and updated it with current medical and health standards to continue to provide diets plans and weight loss tips that lead to rapid fat loss, but that now allow patients to consume double the calorie intake.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management because they offer patients a realistic path to fat elimination while providing the key to maintaining weight for the future. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients create healthy lifestyle changes without dangers such as gallstones and gallbladder pain and while allowing patients to feel full and satisfied with their food choices.



