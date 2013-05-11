Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- With two of every three Americans clinically overweight, this twenty-first century plague has reached monumental proportions, rendering America one of the least healthy countries in the modern world. Behind cigarette smoking, obesity and its related complications is the second highest form of preventable death in America. Diet Doc’s prescription-only hCG diet plans are all-inclusive, medically monitored and supervised weight loss programs that provide each patient with the lasting nutritional education and tools to successfully lose excess fat and avoid weight related complications like disease, discomfort, and low self-esteem.



Studies have revealed another damaging consequence of obesity. Obesity has been established as negatively impacting the self-esteem of teens and adults alike. The Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a report claiming that self-esteem issues can stem from a multitude of factors, with the leading contributor being childhood obesity, especially in the critical teenage years, leaving the child feeling isolated and lonely.



Another peripherally impactful result of obesity is the lack of activity by obese teens, specifically related to decreased self-esteem. Teens feel less confident, and as a result abstain from communal activity or fraternization with peers, including physical activities that could potentially increase health and lower weight. With all things considered, Diet Doc offers improved hCG diet plans for those teens over 18 years old, and for the parents of children struggling with weight gain, realizing the positive impact that a successful parent can have on children.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet is available by prescription to patients nationwide and is safe and effective for those who are 18 years old and above. In-house physicians at Diet Doc can consult easily via telephone or Skype to patients across the United States, allowing patients easy access to leading fast weight loss experts and relieving the embarrassment of a walk-in clinic. The company’s certified nutritionists prepare a personalized meal plan for each patient, based on the physicians findings, high in protein and low in carbohydrates to be used in conjunction with prescription hCG. The staff of specially trained weight loss experts is available to monitor the progress of each patient as well as to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout the journey to long term improved health. Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose pounds and inches in a safe, proven effective program, increasing health and self-esteem in the process.



With over half of Americans living in single parent households and the need for a two income family, healthy food choices may tend to be compromised, making fast food more appealing to the working parent. CBS news reports that http://www.cbsnews.com/2100-204_162-591325.html that fast food contributes to increased caloric intake and obesity risk for both children and adults in America. The fast food industry spends billions of dollars on advertising directed towards attracting a child audience. The findings suggest that fast food consumption has increased five-fold since 1970. Fast food lovers also consumed 187 more calories daily than non-fast food eaters, which likely adds up to about six pounds more per year, contributing to childhood obesity.



Diet Doc is the leader in prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands of young Americans achieve weight loss goals at a fraction of the cost of other diet plans and without the potential risks and side effects of invasive methods like weight loss surgery. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans offers a safe and effective weight loss solution promoting a future of physical, mental and emotional wellbeing one pound at a time. Every patient receives an initial physician consultation, upon which a personalized nutrition plan and prescription hCG treatments are prescribed. For the duration of weight loss, as little as one month or until all desired weight is removed, every patient receives unlimited consultation and support, and for a year after the hCG diet has been completed and all weight lost. Only Diet Doc provides this level of support and proven-effective products, producing real long term results and improving self-esteem one patient at a time.



