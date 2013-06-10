Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- With aging, the rate at which men burn calories declines and they tend to lose muscle, with the muscle being replaced by fatty tissue. This excess fat puts men at a greater risk for a myriad of weight-related conditions, including the development of a condition called gynecomastia or, simply put, man breasts. Considered a negative feature, man breasts may cause psychological and social effects leading to embarrassment, fear and shame, causing men to avoid activities that may involve removing the shirt. Actually, the development of breasts in men is quite common, with up to 30% of adult males suffering from this embarrassing condition. Although the development of man breasts can be the result of a hormonal imbalance, the most common cause is obesity and excess weight resulting in excess fat being deposited in the chest area.



Men who are interested in losing weight quickly and safely to avoid the development of man breasts will begin the journey by completing a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and physician consultation. Because Diet Doc provides men with the most convenient and uncomplicated weight loss available, men no longer have to waste time sitting in a doctor's office. By utilizing Skype or the telephone, evaluations, consultations, and follow-up visits can be effectively accomplished from the comfort of each man's living room, at their own convenience and free from embarrassing in-office visits.



Subsequent to the satisfactory completion of the evaluation and doctor consult, certified nutritionists will create customized diet plans, rich in essential nutrients and specific to each man’s dietary and nutritional requirements, while designed to fit comfortably into each man's lifestyle. Prescription hCG will be prescribed to be used in conjunction with the scientifically developed hCG diet plans. This dynamic duo signals the brain to target fat stores in the body to be released into the bloodstream and burned as fuel when the body needs energy resulting in weight loss of a pound or more per day.



Although some patients may prefer sublingual hCG tablets, Diet Doc's painless injectable prescription hCG solution continues to be the most popular method of delivery for a variety of reasons, including convenience and the ability to promote more rapid weight loss while preventing muscle loss. Because this method of prescription hCG is fortified with Vitamin B12, men are losing excess fat without strenuous exercise regimens while avoiding sluggishness and the typical loss of energy associated with dieting.



Each man’s diet experience is medically supervised and monitored by specially trained fast weight loss experts to assure the safest and most effective weight loss possible. With a professional and dedicated staff available via phone or email 6 days per week, and eager to provide unlimited support, encouragement and guidance at no additional charge, dieters are never alone in the journey to improved health by losing excess fat.



The experts at Diet Doc have helped thousands of men avoid the embarrassment of developing man breasts, as well as countless other weight-related conditions, by losing unhealthy and unwanted excess fat. With diet plans created for those that need to lose weight fast, like only 10 pounds, to those that must lose 100 pounds or more and a level of service unequaled by competitors, the company is fast becoming the most reliable, medically supervised prescription hCG diet plan in the country. At a fraction of the cost of competitive diet plans, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans fit comfortably into most budgets, making weight loss affordable to almost everyone.



