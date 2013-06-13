Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- With the nation’s obesity epic on the rise, many of those struggling to keep weight off also struggle to treat weight related disease. For those who are not adequately motivated by health concerns, Diet Doc offers new hCG diet plans that simply and thoroughly remove fat in difficult areas of the body, compelling dieters by means of vanity.



Regardless of underlying reasoning, the simple truth is that America is getting fatter, and the safest, most sustainable method to lose weight fast is to eat less. Diet Doc offers a sensible solution for many of the chronic and painful conditions related to carrying extra weight with a medically supervised prescription hCG diet that is customized to each patient's individual nutritional and dietary needs, personally designed to fit comfortably into the patient's lifestyle, as well as compatible with any medical conditions that may be present. The company offers its improved hCG diet plans that focus not only on weight loss, but providing positive change in each patient’s life, dispelling a lifetime of poor dietary habits in favor of a new healthy lifestyle.



hCG, a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of women, was discovered by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s to be effective in promoting fast weight loss when coupled with Simeon's outdated 500-calorie per day diet plans. Diet Doc’s new hCG diet plans do not endorse this extremely low calorie diet and have modernized the original 500 calorie plan by increasing the allowable daily caloric intake to more than double that of the original, while also incorporating a wider range of healthy and delicious food choices. Accompanying these new hCG diet plans, each new patient has access to a recipe book featuring over 50 easy to prepare meal plan ideas, nutritious snacks, and other weight loss products, all designed to make the transition to healthy living simple and fun.



Diet Doc provides medical weight loss by combining decades of research with the knowledge and expertise of board certified physicians, all specially trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss. If the patient is deemed an acceptable candidate for prescription hCG following a detailed yet simple health evaluation and Diet Doc in-house physician consult, certified nutritionists will develop unique hCG diet plans that are tailored to each dieter to assure optimal weight loss for each patient. The patient may choose their preferred method of hCG dependent upon their particular lifestyle, preference and convenience of use. Many patients may choose prescription hCG sublingual tablets while others may select Diet Doc's painless injectable hCG solution. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients that follow the prescription hCG diet plan protocol are sure to notice the loss of pounds and inches very quickly.



The powerful combination of the customized plans, coupled with the most potent form of prescription hCG, signals the brain to target years of stored fat, releasing this trapped fat into the bloodstream to be used as the body's fuel source. Because these fat reserves are typically stored in the most difficult to lose areas of the body, such as the belly, hips, thighs and underarms, patients are noticing weight loss in these stubborn areas.



For those that are seeking a permanent, safe and healthy way to lose weight today, the solution is as close as the nearest telephone. Consultations, evaluations and follow-up appointments are convenient with the utilization of Skype, telephone and other computer applications.



Diet Doc creates custom hCG diet plans for those of all shapes and sizes and for those that want to lose as little as 10 pounds to those that are diagnosed as morbidly obese. Because prescription hCG diet plans are medically supervised by a team of expert and board certified weight loss physicians, many insurance plans will offer reimbursement.



Diet Doc invites those that have been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and begin the journey to a future free of the burden of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



