Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Hormones are chemical messengers in the body that are responsible for triggering and regulating many bodily functions. Stress, poor nutrition, weight gain, lack of exercise, inadequate rest and illness play key roles in hormone function. Recently reported on by USNews, obesity has been linked to hormone imbalance, creating negative effects within the body and can result in further unwanted weight gain. Just as weight can be affected by hormone levels, hormones can fluctuate as a result of gaining weight.



A hormone imbalance can wreak havoc on one's physical and emotional health, including extreme and unexplained mood swings, metabolism regulation which can result in weight gain, reproductive cycle irregularity, hunger cravings and even sexual arousal. Experts agree that those who maintain a healthy weight are less likely to experience the physical and mental highs and lows of a hormone imbalance.



Traditional weight loss programs normally consist of starving the body with a low calorie diet, leading to loss of energy and between meal cravings with the dieter also attempting to maintain an exercise regimen that can be quite taxing to the body since it is receiving fewer calories. Physicians have finally realized that these “traditional” diet plans are not effective.



Diet Doc is paving the way to a new approach to weight loss using pharmaceutical doses of prescription hCG, a hormone that suppresses the appetite while signaling the brain to release old, stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream. This trapped fat is typically stored in areas that are the most stubborn to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Because Diet Doc patients are consuming healthy low carbohydrate, high protein hCG diet plans, the old and trapped fat will be burned as a source of fuel resulting in patients noticing the rapid loss of pounds and inches in these difficult to lose areas, while also maintaining healthy hormones and avoiding a hormone imbalance.



Benefiting from decades of nutritional science, the physicians at Diet Doc have developed fast weight loss hCG diet plans that combine nutritionist-designed hormone friendly regimens that are unique to each patient's personal medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs with the medically supervised administration of 100% pure, prescription hCG. Because Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is enhanced with Vitamin B12, while naturally suppressing the appetite, the dieter does not suffer from the typical loss of energy or between meal food cravings. In fact, an in-house survey recently revealed that most patients reported an increase in energy while following the company's diet plan protocol. This is due to the individually tailored nutrition plans and prescription hCG combination. This powerful duo has the capability to release stored fat into the bloodstream, allowing the body to literally feast on its self and operate at an optimal level despite the amount of calories being currently consumed.



Science has revealed that when the metabolism is functioning properly, hormones work in sync assuring that the body is producing enough energy to function. Unfortunately, most people do not consume enough nutrient rich foods to keep the body operating at maximum capacity.



Diet Doc's hCG diet plans help to balance essential hormones by helping patients follow a healthy diet. This new approach to fast weight loss has resulted in thousands of dieters, who have been unsuccessful in losing weight in the past, losing an average of five pounds per week and feeling and looking better than ever before.



By offering everyone the opportunity to lose unhealthy and unwanted excess weight with their comprehensive, medically supervised hCG diet plans, Diet Doc is fast becoming the most trusted and reliable prescription diet plan in the country. With constant support, encouragement and guidance available 6 days per week, patients are never alone during the transition to a healthier, more active and more rewarding future by losing embarrassing excess weight.



