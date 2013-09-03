Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- According to the National Cancer Institute, and reported on by Medical News Today, approximately 72,570 new cancer bladder cases are diagnosed and 15,210 deaths caused by bladder cancer are reported in the United States annually. Some experts believe that the increased production of sex hormones, including estrogen which can be produced by excess fat in the body, may be responsible for the increased risk of bladder cancer. With this new information in mind, losing excess weight and consuming a healthy diet may be one of the most important tools in avoiding many cancers, including bladder cancer.



Bladder cancer can develop at any age; however, it is much more common in older adults. Highly treatable if detected early, this type of cancer has a high recurrence rate. Although losing weight, avoiding processed foods and following a diet low in fat and high in nutrient rich vegetables is not guaranteed cancer prevention, following these dietary guidelines will result in improved health and reduced risk for several weight related diseases, including other types of cancer as well. By making minor lifestyle changes, losing excess weight and making healthy food choices, the risk for developing bladder cancer can be reduced.



Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has developed the leading prescription diet plan in the country offering safe, rapid and natural weight loss and has helped thousands of Americans avoid a myriad of weight related diseases, including bladder cancer. Diet Doc’s advanced medical weight loss solution offers each patient a personalized plan that will generate the safest and most effective weight loss possible, while providing each patient with the support, guidance and education necessary to continue to maintain long term weight goals.



Subsequent to a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists, who are trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, will design personalized diet plans that are specific to each patient’s personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. The tailor made diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and allow the patient to consume up to 1250 healthy, delicious and nutritious calories per day, while incorporating a wide range of food choices that maintain the patient’s interest while generating weight loss at an amazing pace. A complementary recipe book is provided featuring over 50 recipe ideas that the entire family will enjoy making meal planning quick and simple.



Because Diet Doc’s mission is to help all Americans avoid weight-related diseases and conditions, the company’s professionals focus on delivering the safest and most effective weight loss possible. Each patient’s transition to a slimmer and healthier body is guided by specially trained weight loss experts who are eager to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement to ensure the safest and smoothest transition for each patient.



Having a risk factor for a specific disease does not mean that one will absolutely contract the disease. It does mean however that taking precautions may reduce the risk. By providing the nation’s leading prescription diet plans, easy to follow, nutritious and delicious meal plans and a level of personal service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has helped thousands reduce the risk of weight related diseases and has become the most reliable and most trusted prescription weight loss program in the country.



The professionals at Diet Doc encourage everyone to take the first step toward a future of improved health and happiness by losing excess weight. Call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg