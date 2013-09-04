Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- According to an article recently published by Medical News Today, various factors contribute to a child's risk of becoming obese, but a key component is when the mother, herself, is obese. Children of obese mothers were found to have 4% more body fat than children with normal weight mothers. Researchers believe that, because obese mothers have high levels of sugar and fat in their bloodstream, the health of the newborn can be directly affected. These children are at a greater risk of becoming obese in adulthood.



Learning to make healthy food choices requires education, self-control and a little effort. Diet Doc lends each patient the knowledge of their specially educated and board certified doctors, nurses and nutritionists, all passionate about smoothly guiding each patient into a future of improved health by teaching them to eat more sensibly. Losing excess weight and making a healthy lifestyle change prior to considering pregnancy can lead to future generations avoiding countless weight related diseases and conditions.



Women who want to lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight before considering pregnancy can begin the journey by completing a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation during which a Diet Doc physician reviews a number of factors, including age, gender, lifestyle, and medical history. Each woman’s entire system is reviewed, enabling the physicians to identify and resolve any stumbling blocks that may be hindering healthy and fast weight loss. Sensible diet plans that are uniquely designed to be compatible with each woman’s specific nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs are strategically created by certified nutritionists to be healthy and satisfying. Because the diet plans incorporate a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices, the patient’s interest is sustained, while the fast weight loss maintains motivation.



Filled with nutritious leafy green vegetables and lean proteins, these diet plans, when complemented with Diet Doc’s medically supervised hCG diet plans, naturally signals the brain to target stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells of the body to be released into the bloodstream and used as the body’s primary source of energy. The result is safe, fast and successful weight loss without side effects.



One of the first fast weight loss companies to join the new revolution in healthcare, Diet Doc makes the opportunity to lose weight fast available to women in even the most remote locations in the country. By using the most current technology, even those women who find it difficult to attend a local weight loss clinic can join the thousands who have already achieved their weight loss goals by following Diet Doc’s prescription diet plans from the comfort of their own home before considering pregnancy. To further add to the convenience of this revolutionized new diet plan concept, videoconferencing eliminates the need for visits to the clinic, saving time and money, while offering improved and easy accessibility.



Childhood obesity is fast becoming an epidemic in America. Women now have the opportunity to help their most important assets, their children, avoid suffering from future weight related diseases by committing to losing excess fat by following medically guided, sensible diet plans and becoming healthy themselves before considering pregnancy. Diet Doc has made their revolutionary diet plans more effective, as well as more convenient, making life-changing weight loss and a healthier future easily obtainable and within reach of every prospective mother.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/

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