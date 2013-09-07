Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- While moderate exercise provides substantial benefit to the body and mind, many dieters with limited mobility have difficulty participating in strenuous exercise regimens and become discouraged with dieting. Qualified patients who participate in the newly refurbished prescription hCG diet plans are finding that successful weight loss is possible without daily trips to the gym. In fact, Diet Doc discourages strenuous workout routines while dieting and offers patients acceptable dieting exercise guidelines.



Diet Doc does not support the extremely low and restrictive 500 calorie per day diet that was originally offered in the 1950s when Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that this was beneficial in delivering fast weight loss. Benefiting from years of scientific fast weight loss research, the professionals at Diet Doc have now updated the original diet plans, allowing patients to enjoy up to 1250 healthy calories per day while incorporating a wider spectrum of delicious food choices to the menu.



The Diet Doc diet is designed to burn abnormal fat, which is fat that is typically the most difficult to lose and is trapped in areas such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. While following the nutritionist-designed hCG diet plans, coupled with the administration of prescription medication like new Ultra Burn or Slim Down, this dynamic combination instructs the brain to release this trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy. Dieters following the diet plans are reporting a loss of up to five pounds per week without strenuous exercise, while noticing the loss of pounds and inches in these most stubborn and difficult to lose areas of the body.



Even though the new weight loss diet has the ability to prevent the loss of lean muscle during dieting, too much or too strenuous of an exercise routine will leave the dieter feeling tired and hungry. For this reason, Diet Doc recommends performing limited or only moderate exercise, such as brisk walking or callanetics, Pilates which help to improve posture and increase flexibility and stamina, yoga or T-Tapp, which is an exercise using a series of compound muscle movements performed in a specific sequence. Diet Doc’s weight loss clients will find that this light to moderate exercise protocol is suitable for almost any lifestyle, even for those dieters with limited physical mobility.



Each patient’s diet journey is monitored and medically supervised with scheduled weekly communication to assure the safest and most effective diet experience possible. Because the staff of experts is available six days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, patients are never alone in the transition to a leaner, healthier and happier body.



Diet Doc's medically supervised diet is available to clients across the nation, so interested patients in Philadelphia can begin with the ease of a telephone call or Skype conference. By utilizing the most current technology, even those in the most remote locations in the country can look forward to a healthier and more active future by losing excess weight without strenuous and sweaty exercise regimens. Even those that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Philadelphia can begin their diet journey from the comfort of their own living room by simply picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



With plans available to fit even the tightest budget, Diet Doc makes weight loss possible for almost everyone and encourages those that have been unsuccessful in the past to call the experts today to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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