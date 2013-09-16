Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Often referred to as the “change of life”, menopause occurs later in a woman’s life and signifies the end of the body’s reproductive capabilities. Because of reduced hormone production during this time, even those women that have been thin most of their lives may notice weight gain, typically accumulating in the belly and oftentimes resulting in a muffin top effect. The weight gain may be accompanied by loss of lean muscle tissue and a growing risk of more serious conditions, such as fractures, heart disease, stroke and depression.



Many women suffer severe and bothersome hot flashes during menopause, a feeling of intense and extreme heat from the inside out, beginning at the tip of the toes and traveling to the top of the head. The face may become flushed, the heart races, clothes are torn off in an attempt to escape the intense heat. Taking a proactive approach by losing excess weight and learning to eat sensibly prior to menopause can help to reduce these bothersome symptoms as menopause approaches.



The experts at Diet Doc, realizing that American women need a simple and effective weight loss solution during this transition, have successfully created medically supervised diet plans that allow the natural, safe and rapid loss of excess weight while teaching each woman to make healthy food choices and to eat sensibly to assure long term weight management. The company’s certified nutritionists work personally with each patient to develop diet plans that are sensitive to each woman’s personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs while smoothly guiding each woman toward reaching their weight loss goals.



hCG, a hormone that was discovered in the 1950s to promote fast weight loss, is produced in the placenta of pregnant women. Although all women produce small amounts of the hormone, women that are entering into menopause often have higher levels of hCG than the average woman. Decades of fast weight loss research has revealed that this hormone, when administered in a medical setting and coupled with the personalized diet plans, sends a signal to the brain, instructing the release of stored, trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body requires energy. This powerful combination resets the slowing metabolism and boosts sluggish energy levels resulting in rapid weight loss and leading to the reduced frequency and severity of menopausal symptoms.



About Diet Doc

The professionals at Diet Doc know that having a strong support system is critical to successful long term weight loss, and especially important during the transition to the next phase of life. Available 6 days per week via phone or email, the dedicated and compassionate weight loss staff is eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during and for one full year after the last ounce of excess fat has disappeared. Because Diet Doc offers only 100% pure prescription hCG, diet plans that are specific to each woman’s individual medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs and a level of personal service unparalleled by competitors, the company has become the most reliable and trusted name in prescription diet plans for women.



Diet Doc can help all women lose excess weight, reduce the intensity of hot flashes and enter into, what can be, the most rewarding time of their lives. Women that are ready to make a healthy lifestyle change are urged to call the experts today to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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