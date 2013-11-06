Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Obesity is not just dangerous to one’s health, but it can be quite expensive. Declared as a nation’s epidemic, approximately one third of Americans are classified as overweight. With this, heart attack, stroke and type 2 diabetes continue to rise, as do medical and insurance costs. Although obesity may be categorized by some as simply overeating and not having the willpower to resist fatty, sugary foods, this alone is not always the root of the problem. Many factors contribute to this growing epidemic, including the overabundance and availability of processed foods and unhealthy food choices, lack of exercise, increased medication usage and family behaviors.



Diet Doc continues to fight the battle of the bulge and has designed prescription hormone diet plans that have helped thousands fight this costly, and sometimes fatal, epidemic while promoting better health and longevity with less weight related disease and conditions. Epidemic is defined as a widespread outbreak of a condition where many people are infected at the same time. As more children eat less healthy foods and engage in sedentary activities rather than outdoor play, this epidemic is even affecting America’s youth.



- Diet Doc does not promote the outdated 500 calorie hCG diet protocol. Only Diet Doc is capable of allowing patients between 750-1200 calories daily, without sacrificing results.



Diet Doc’s new prescription hormone diet plans not only promote fast weight loss, but offer valuable nutritional education to clients in order to assure long term weight management for patients while also guiding parents to teach their children the importance of making healthy food choices. To help patients improve their health, they are taught the importance of making low calorie food choices by working closely with the company’s certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will help them lose weight fast. Because prescription hormone diets are designed specifically for each patient and are considerate of age, gender, medical history and food preferences, as well as individual nutritional needs, patients can continue to consume some foods that they enjoy while beginning to incorporate healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats into their diet.



Patients report that the prescription hormone treatments help them over initial weight loss hurdles, but the real value of the diet plans is the combination of these treatments with education on how best to lose weight for each patient’s specific body type. Because of this, the diet plans are more effective in promoting fast weight loss while the rapid loss of excess weight motivates even further weight loss.



In order to reach everyone who wants to lose embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight, Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, allowing patients to begin their life changing transition to health from the comfort of their own home. Simply picking up the phone or logging onto the computer can initiate the process. To add further convenience to the prescription hormone diet plans, weekly checkup visits can also be accomplished via the phone or internet to avoid time consuming and costly trips to the physician.



By offering only the purest, American manufactured, prescription hormone products available on the market today, hCG diet plans that are tailor made for each patient, medical supervision throughout each patient’s journey and a level of personalized service that is unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has quickly become the nation’s leading and most trusted prescription hormone diet plan in the country.



Call today to schedule a free and private consultation and to begin the journey to freedom from unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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