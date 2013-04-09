Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- With the release of a new hCG diet cookbook, Diet Doc offers patients nationwide easy to follow diet recipes to fit any budget or lifestyle. Diet Doc’s in-house nutritionists have developed a collection of diet recipes that perfectly coincide with the company’s low calorie hCG diet plan, offering all patients a reprieve from boring diet recipes while simultaneously adhering to the widely effective hCG diet. Each recipe provides optimal nutrition without overloading a diet with detrimental calories. This detailed cookbook is available upon registering for Diet Doc's hCG diet plan, and combines the knowledge of expert nutritionists and weight loss physicians with the innovative artistry of top chefs. Included in the hCG diet recipe cookbook are instructions to prepare delicious diet foods like low fat, low calorie ceviche, robust horseradish slaw, and nutritious apple and asparagus salad. Each meal is professionally calibrated for adequate calories, essential vitamins and minerals, and of course, taste while adhering to an hCG diet.



Diet Doc continually strives to provide patients with the most comprehensive hCG diet plans in the nation, now offering their hCG cookbook, filled with healthy recipes complimentary for all new patients. This powerful weight loss tool attempts to keep dieters engaged, as dieting can become tedious and unpleasant. By providing delicious and diverse diet recipes, Diet Doc promotes continual satisfaction during dieting, keeping patients involved and interested in their own weight loss. The professionals have found that by keeping patients actively engaged in losing weight, their hCG weight loss diet plans are much more effective, as an engaged dieter is one who is consistently losing weight. The company has made a few of their hCG diet recipes available online, complimentary for those looking to add a bit of excitement to a monotonous daily routine. The complete version of the hCG diet recipe cookbook can be obtained after consultation with a Diet Doc representative.



Once dieting begins, Diet Doc clients receive a detailed hCG diet instruction booklet as well as other essential weight loss aids like the new hCG diet recipe cookbook. Diet Doc offers medically supervised hCG diet plans nationwide via the ever improving Telemedicine system. Patients across the country can easy contact a Diet Doc professional, receive a closely monitored hCG diet, and receive unlimited consultation with an in-house professional six days per week during dieting, and also consult with nutritionists, nurses, and physicians for up to a year after completion, all complimentary. By combining nationwide service with innovative new products like cookbook with hCG diet recipes, specifically tailored to the Diet Doc modern hCG protocol, the company is routinely producing results of over one pound per day, generating profound weight loss for over 98 percent of clients.



