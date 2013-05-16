Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Diet Doc has created new sugar free diet shakes to help their patients overcome the monotony associated with low calorie prescription hCG diets. These tasty and healthy diet shakes are perfect for dieters who need to indulge their sweet tooth without blowing their diet for fast weight loss. These new diet shakes are formulated to keep blood sugar levels balanced, so patients can follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets for months at a time without having to worry about metabolic slowdown. This sugar free proprietary blend also replenishes essential proteins, vitamins, nutrients, minerals, and micro-nutrients that are typically lost during any program for fast weight loss. The ingredients in these nourishing and tasty shakes have been carefully chosen to ensure that they complement Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets.



With their low carbohydrate and high protein formula, these new sugar free diet shakes boost metabolism, balance blood sugar levels through insulin regulation, and help patients satisfy their sugar cravings while reducing carbohydrate cravings. The low carbohydrate component (less than 2 grams of net carbs per serving) of these diet shakes prevents the occurrence of other hypoglycemic symptoms such as fainting, dizziness, or lightheadedness. The high protein content enables dieters to maintain a steady state of ketosis and it also essential for other metabolic changes that occur during phase I of Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans.



High in heart healthy soluble fiber, these diet shakes block carbohydrate absorption and promote metabolism through thermogenesis. Currently available in two flavors, vanilla and chocolate, this powdered supplement can be used to create a variety of healthy and tasty dessert options. For example, it can be added to black coffee and refrigerated to create a mocha flavored ice coffee.



Diet Doc's new sugar free diet shakes are a perfect addition to the company's prescription hCG diets for fast weight loss. Dieters get extremely bored when they are not given any interesting and creative food options, especially when they are on a low calorie diet. To help patients beat the monotony and prevent them from cheating on the diet, the Diet Doc team has created these diet shakes that allow dieters a little indulgence. Diet Doc also offers an exhaustive line of diet products that prevent starvation, malnourishment, and exhaustion while helping dieters stay well within the recommended daily caloric intake of up to 1250 calories. While permissible quantities of this supplement that can be consumed on a daily basis are determined by a patient’s gender, activity level, Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), age, and other underlying health conditions, Diet Doc recommends using half a scoop of this powdered supplement 4 times a day. By introducing these tasty and healthy diet shakes, Diet Doc has made their prescription hCG diets even more manageable and easier to follow for all their patients who have uncontrollable sugar cravings.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg