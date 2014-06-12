Diet Sodas May Help Weight Loss

Farmingdale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- A recent study done by the University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center shows that drinking diet sodas versus water may help you lose weight.



The group in the study who drank diet soda lost an average of 13 pounds, while the group who drank water over that same period averaged a weight loss of only 9 pounds. The diet soda drinkers lost 44% more weight than the water drinkers.



303 participants were randomly assigned into two groups for this study: one that drank at least 24 ounces of diet soda, tea, or flavored water per day; and one that could not drink any sodas, only water. Diet drinks for this study were classified as having five or less calories per 8 ounce serving. The water group was not allowed any artificial sweeteners such as Equal or Splenda, although they could eat foods with sugar substitutes like gum, candy, and ice cream. The members of the groups were on identical diet and exercise programs other than their beverage options.



The study participants chosen to drink diet beverages over the 12 week period reported feeling less hungry than the water-only group, which aided in their weight loss. They said they had decreased cravings for, and thereby consumed less, sweets and desserts.



“The decreased cravings among the diet soda drinkers may have been key to their greater weight loss,” says Atlantic Vending General Manager Joe Kupselitis. “The results of this study may reassure other dieters that they can still enjoy diet soda without impeding their weight loss program.”



"These results are an asset to vending companies. Our New Jersey vending company Atlantic Vending sees this boom in the diet drink market as a great opportunity."



It was noted that although the findings did suggest diet sodas may be a way to lose weight or cut calories, they are not the sole solution. They are one piece of a whole diet and exercise program.



The University of Colorado’s study was funded by the American Beverage Association.



About Atlantic Vending

Atlantic Vending is a commercial vending and lunch company that serves the entire state of New Jersey. From beverages and office coffee, to healthy snacks, cold and hot beverages, to fresh and frozen foods, Atlantic Vending’s full line vending services can meet your unique needs. For more information contact them today at 1-888-218-8363 or visit them online at www.atlanticvendingnj.com.