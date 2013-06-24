Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Over the counter diet supplements are in abundance in almost every variety and drug store throughout the nation tempting many dieters to take the chance. Many of these supplements now include the word “natural” making one believe that if the product is indeed “natural”, it quite obviously is healthy and safe. The benefits of the over the counter non-prescription diet supplements are that they are readily available and a doctor appointment is not necessary; however, the downside to these easy to acquire diet supplements is that they are not subjected to the same rigorous standards as are prescription drugs and can be sold with almost zero proof of effectiveness or safety.



In 2004, the FDA banned the sale of diet supplements containing ephedra and other ephedrine-like ingredients in response to evidence of adverse effects and ephedra-related deaths. The ban was challenged by pill and liquid supplement manufacturers and initially overturned, but ultimately upheld in 2006 by the U.S. Court of Appeals. In 2009, the FDA determined that dozens of diet supplements, many imported from China, contained hidden and potentially harmful drugs.



An over the counter diet supplement, Starcaps, was cited by the FDA and found to contain a potent drug, bumetanide, having the potential of causing very serious side effects. More recently, in the spring of 2012, the FDA released yet another warning regarding the weight loss supplements, "Japan Rapid Weight Loss Diet Supplements” finding that the supplements contained an agent which accelerated the risk of heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the untrained eye of the consumer cannot distinguish harmful hidden ingredients in over the counter supplements. Unlike prescription diet supplements, the FDA is limited to testing non-prescription products only after they are available on store shelves. In addition, the FDA, unfortunately, does not have the ability to remove contaminated products from stores until after the company has issued a recall of the product.



Diet Doc’s goal is to provide each patient with the safest, highest quality product available on the market. Diet Doc’s manufacturing company, located in the U.S, manufactures 100% prescription grade hCG and weight loss accelerators, such as Ultra Burn, Slim Down and 7-Keto DHEA. The highest quality standards are implemented for the manufacturing of all prescription required medications and diet supplements in strict accordance with the Food and Drug Administration.



Diet Doc offers patients prescription strength hCG as well as an impressive collection of prescription diet supplements, vitamins, minerals and fast weight loss accelerants. These products are not available in stores and can be obtained by prescription only to Diet Doc patients. By following Diet Doc’s physician monitored diet plan, patients can expect to lose between 15-20 pounds the very first month.



Why take a chance with over the counter “natural” products? Diet Doc patients can be assured that they are not ingesting questionable, undeclared, or unsafe ingredients. Do not be mistaken in thinking that over-the-counter weight loss supplements are the answer to weight loss. A program like the closely monitored fast weight loss hCG diet plan from Diet Doc, one that helps patients achieve simple yet life-changing weight loss goals, and provides education to maintain a long term healthy lifestyle, is a far superior choice.



