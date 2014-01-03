Diet to Go Coupon Codes for January 2014 Offer 25% off Any Meal Plan, Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Diet To Go have recently announced that they are running a new money-saving promotion for January 2014, and full details of this promotion, along with the promo code that is needed to take advantage of this special offer, are now available at ENetHealth.com.



According to this article, the latest Diet To Go coupon codes for January 2014 enable people to save 25% when they place an order for any of Diet To Go's low-calorie meal plans.



These meal plans are beneficial because they are designed specifically for people who want to lose a few pounds.



There are three to choose from - Traditional, Vegetarian and Low-Carb - and people can choose whether they want to receive meals totalling 1200 or 1600 calories per day, and whether they want to receive 5 or 7 days worth of meals each week.



All of the meals are delivered in a food hamper, or can be picked up by the customer at one of the many pick-up points in the United States, depending on which is more convenient, and they can then be warmed up in the oven or microwave at mealtimes.



Commenting on this latest Diet To Go promotion, a spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"We always try to keep our readers up to date with the latest Diet To Go promo codes because there are often some big savings to be had, and that is certainly the case this month because people can save 25% whenever they order one of these meal plans."



"This service is really helpful to dieters because there is now no need to read food labels or worry about what you are eating. You simply order a 1200 or 1600 calorie per day meal plan and make sure that you eat all of the meals that are provided each week in order to successfully stick to a strict low-calorie diet, and hopefully lose weight as a result."



Full details of this latest 25% off coupon code from Diet To Go for January 2014, and how to take advantage of this special offer, can be found at:



http://enethealth.com/diet-to-go-25-off-coupon-codes-in-january-2014/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.