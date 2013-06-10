Diet to Go Has a New 25% off Coupon Code for Father's Day Reports ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- ENetHealth.com are reporting that Diet To Go, one of the leading diet food delivery services in the United States, are running a special 25% promotion this week to celebrate Father's Day and National Men's Health Week.



This latest coupon code can apparently be used by both men and women, and it enables people to get 25% off any meal plan, whether it's the traditional, vegetarian or low carb meal plan.



All of these meal plans are designed to help people lose weight because the food that they deliver are designed to be less than 1200 or 1600 calories per day altogether, depending on which option is chosen.



Customers can place orders on a weekly basis and can choose to have enough meals delivered for 5 or 7 days. They can also choose whether they want breakfast meals included alongside lunch and dinner meals.



So this latest 25% promotion to celebrate Father's Day should enable people to save a decent amount in the week ahead.



A spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



"We were delighted to feature Diet To Go's latest coupon code because this is a fantastic offer."



"Controlling your daily calorie intake is one of the keys to losing weight, so having a food hamper delivered that contains all of your meals for the week ahead, particularly for 25% less than the usual price, is great news for dieters."



Anyone that would like to use this new 25% off coupon code from Diet To Go (before it expires on Father's Day), can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/diet-to-go-25-off-fathers-day-promotion-coupon-code/



