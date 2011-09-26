Diet Review Site Provides Unbiased Reviews of the Most Popular Diets on the Market- Free Diet EBook Being Given Away for a Limited Time

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2011 -- In response to the recent demand for reputable diet review sites, “Top Weight Loss Reviews” is announcing the release of their website that has unbiased reviews of all the most popular diets on the market.



For dieters, the internet affords them an opportunity to find thousands of diets at a push of the button. A person can go online and within seconds be faced with an abundance of choices, most of which are backed by brilliant marketers that want little more than to pull at the purse strings of their readership.



To add to the confusion, it seems that every other week a celebrity or fitness professional is releasing a new weight loss program. Most of the time these diets are just recycled material of those that came before them, and sometimes they are backed by celebrities that clearly don’t know the first thing about what it’s like to really need to lose weight.



“Top Weight Loss Reviews” was created to give dieters a one stop resource to research all the most popular and effective diet programs on the market. It offers reviews, articles, and professional testimonials from fitness enthusiasts that have personally tried out the programs.



“Our health & fitness experts have provided unbiased reviews and have actually experienced using the diets/programs listed on the site,” says website owner Mayank Gupta. “Our visitors can be confident they are getting the very best reviews possible and can make a choice as to which weight loss plan is most suitable to them.”



“Top Weight Loss Reviews” picks apart some of the most popular diet programs including The Diet Solution Program, Fat Loss 4 Idiots, Fat Burning Furnace, and Jillian Michaels to name a few.



Perhaps the most notable aspect of the website is that it is currently giving away a free dieting EBook (The Hot Diet Report) that is selling elsewhere for $27.



The EBook is written by a fitness professional and it gives tips for how to find the best diet and weight loss plan as well as how to lose weight. It shows readers how to identify a “fad diet,” how to choose the best diet plan to meet specific goals, as well as a side by side comparison of the most effective diet solutions currently on the market.



For those who want to lose weight but don’t know where to turn, “Top Weight Loss Reviews” acts as a one stop resource for all their dieting needs. To learn more about “Top Weight Loss Reviews,” or to grab the free EBook before it gets taken down, please visit: www.topweightlossreviews.com