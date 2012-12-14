Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Diet Doc has introduced the nation’s only prescription diet pill that increases metabolism. 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills contain no caffeine or stimulants. Diet Doc is the only manufacturer of the 7-Keto DHEA diet pills. The 7-Keto diet pills are safe, even for those who cannot consume caffeine. Diet Doc believes that the addition of these diet pills will further enhance the safety and effectiveness of the popular Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss Diet Plan, which is doctor-designed and clinically sophisticated.



Diet Doc's 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills contain a proprietary blend of 125mg of pharmaceutical grade DHEA and 250mg of pharmaceutical grade L-Tyrosine, responsible for converting the body's inactive thyroid hormone T4 into the active version T3. These ingredients boost the new 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills’ effectiveness in shedding pounds and also counteract the weight gain associated with increased stress levels. L-Tyrosine is a combination of tyrosine with phenylalanine and a fruit extract known as garcinia cambogia that is used in many over-the-counter weight loss aids as an effective appetite suppressant. Dairy products, meats, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and wheat are rich sources of Tyrosine. For just $29.99 per week and a recommended dosage of 2 pills a day, patients can experience all of the natural benefits of 7-Keto DHEA that includes lowered cortisol levels and increased metabolism to effectively melt fat.



An important endogenous steroid hormone, DHEA is known for its numerous benefits such as improving strength, memory, female reproductive health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Oz declared 7-Keto DHEA, a form of DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) a weight loss miracle. 7-Keto DHEA accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis that boosts the metabolic rate. Till recently, developing prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA was quite a challenge due to the problems associated with procuring the active ingredients. There are a couple of over the counter (OTC) versions, but these do not sufficient amounts of the active ingredients to be effective. As the provider of the nation's most comprehensive nutrition and diet plan, hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans is the only company that produces proprietary 7-Keto DHEA to satisfactory standards. When combined with their extremely successful diet plan, these weight loss pills trigger exponential weight loss of a pound a day in problem areas without compromising effectiveness.