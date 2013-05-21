Dieta Dukan - French Originated Dukan Protein Diet Effectively Treats Obesity

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Dieta Dukan (French) or Dukan Diet is a high protein based, low-carb diet that was introduced in France by physician Pierre Dukan as a measure to treat obesity patients, more than 10 years ago. The diet is so successful that it has been patronized by famous Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, model Giselle Bundchen and many others. The Dukan diet is similar to the original Atkins diet and is a great way to lose fat while retaining muscle.



Keeping in mind the body’s building cells; protein is the core of all the cells. Therefore the diet is high in protein while cutting away on carbs that add bulk to the body. Protein itself does not replenish the needs of the body for nutrients therefore it is advised to take a multi vitamin supplement to fulfill the body’s natural need for varied nutrients and minerals. The Dukan diet is a 4 step diet that involves no food intake measurement or calorie counting. A person can eat as much as they like from the specified meals over a course of different phases:



#1.Attack: This is the fat blasting phase in which a person is allowed to eat only lean protein along with 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran and about 1.5 liters of water every day. Dieters can eat low-fat meats, excluding pork and lamb, fish, chicken, eggs, soy, and nonfat dairy products. 20 minutes of walk is recommended during the entire diet program each week.



#2.Cruise: This phase allows the dieter to choose from almost 28 non starch vegetables but it should be mentioned that some regular vegetables such as Carrots, peas, corn, and potatoes are not on the list and should be avoided during this phase. Oat bran gives fiber which makes digestion easier.



#3. Consolidation: This phase allows all sort of protein intake and all types of vegetables every day, plus low-sugar fruit, whole-grain bread and hard cheese. Dieters can add foods with starch for 1 to 2 servings and 1 or 2 meals of their own choice. The dieter must commit to eat a core diet of pure protein at least once each week.



#4.Stabilization: During this phase a person can regain his or her weight if not careful. It is important to stick to one entire day dedicated to eating lean protein in a week. The walking routine should also be continued so that the weight loss is not regained.



The Dukan diet has already helped millions of people achieve their weight loss goals.



