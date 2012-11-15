New Food research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- This report analyses the dietary fiber market by geography, applications, and types of dietary fiber. By geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The dietary fiber type segment included in this report is based on popular variants, i.e. Conventional/Novel and Insoluble/Soluble. The applications covered are food and pharmaceutical applications. In various applications the purpose of using dietary fiber may be different and depends on the intended health benefit and the functional characteristics of the fiber; and also on upstream factors like availability of type of dietary fiber and the price it demands. The market is estimated from demand side of the market.
This report estimates the market size of the global dietary fiber market both in terms of volume and value. It discusses market drivers, restraint and opportunity, and price trends. It also includes patent analysis. It also tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 20 players of the dietary fiber market have been profiled in this report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The dietary fiber market report covers its consumption across regions. It is analyzed in terms of volume (metric tons) consumed in each region. The increasing awareness about nutritive value of fibers, and its application in functional and convenience health foods, processed and other food sectors and the increasing consumption of dietary fibers in the Asian subcontinent region via supplements are driving the growth in dietary fiber production. Also the drive amongst consumers for health ingredients in food is a key factor behind the rising demand for the same. Dietary fiber has traditionally been considered to be of plant origin. In fact, the original studies determining the physiological effects of consuming diets high in dietary fiber used plant material to increase dietary fiber intakes or assessed populations with significant differences in unprocessed plant material intake. In the context of this report, dietary fiber refers to all raw plant food that have a history of use and/or that have been traditionally processed or cooked. Costs associated with its manufacturing are dependent heavily on the raw material availability, the type of raw material, the stringent measures and techniques used for extraction and the intended use of the extracted dietary fiber. Also the increasing demands for soluble fibers from the supplement market have resulted in shortage of their availability. The resulting high prices of these prime variants of dietary fibers may result in working capital shortages and acting as a restraint for dietary fiber market growth.
