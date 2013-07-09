Dietary Fiber Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Dietary fiber is that portion of plant food which comprises of two major components, soluble and insoluble. The soluble components are easily transformed into gases and byproducts while insoluble components are fermented mainly in the large intestine as a prebiotic fiber and are usually transformed in bulking fiber. Bulking fibers are known for absorbing a good amount of water thereby easing defecation. Soluble fibers are transformed into gelatinous viscous material and are digested readily by the bacteria present in the digestive tract. The dietary fibers are responsible for the change in the metabolism of the digestive tract.



Some of the major factors driving the market are rising ageing population, growing health concerns amongst the people, and changing food consumption habits. The different health benefits experienced by people such as alleviation in constipation, regular defecation, less chances of colorectal cancer and effective control over the blood sugar levels are responsible for the fuelled growth of this market. Some of the stringent regulations imposed by the FDA and other regulatory bodies act as entry barriers to this market. Hence, a majority of the manufacturers refrain from indulging in the manufacturing of dietary fibers.



The increasing number of patients suffering from fluctuating blood sugar levels and blood pressure would further create new opportunities for the market across the globe. The sophisticated lifestyle and changing food consumption behavior across the globe are also taken into consideration which would offer some new opportunities, which would fuel the growth of this market.



Some of the leading names in this market are Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Inc (Corn Products International), Grain Millers Inc, KFSU Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd, Novus International Inc, Roquette Freres, Sas Nexira, and Ei Dupont De Nemours & Company.



It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



