Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Dietary fibers are originally a type of carbohydrates that cannot be digested and thus get absorbed in the small intestines. Dietary fibers are composed of cellulose and non-cellulosic polysaccharides, such as pectic substances, hemi- cellulose, gums, and a non-carbohydrate component called lignin. Increasing demand for dietary fibers in the food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industries is driving the growth of the global dietary fibers market. Dietary fiber intake helps reduce the risk of cancers, diabetes, hypertension, strokes, and obesity. Growing health concerns among consumers have led to an augmented demand for dietary fibers that help maintain a wholesome diet. This, in turn, has raised the demand for fiber-based products, such as fiber cookies, crackers, spices, frozen foods, and analogous foods. Furthermore, burgeoning demand for functional foods that largely contain ingredients like dietary fibers, is creating ample opportunities for the expansion of the global dietary fibers market.



On the basis of product type:

- Soluble Fiber

- Insoluble Fiber



Based on source:

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Cereals & Grains

- Legumes

- Other Crops



On the basis of application:

- Functional Foods and Beverages

- Animal Feed

- Pet Foods

- Pharmaceuticals



Global Dietary Fibers Market – Regional Overview



North America, followed by Europe, contributes to the largest market share in the global dietary fibers market, and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding nutrition has boosted the dietary fiber market in North America.



The emerging economies of India, Brazil, and China are projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global dietary fibers market in the Asia Pacific region. China is expected to be the fastest-growing market for dietary fibers, followed by Japan. According to UCSF Medical Center, in the U.S., the average consumption of dietary fibers is 15 grams per person, every day, 25 grams to 30 grams is consumed per adult, every day. The Dietary Guidelines of Americans recommend adults to consume more dietary fibrous foods such as vegetables. In addition, technological developments and government regulations that support insoluble dietary fibers are expected to boost the market growth. An increasing number of manufacturers in the market has led to robust competition, which effectively results in low prices of dietary fibers. Thus, research and development of new dietary fiber products in the food and beverage industries are focusing on expanding its application. The nutrient outline of dietary fiber sources differs from climatic and soil conditions, which is directed to an increase in the availability of various soluble dietary fiber sources and global trade for their application with respect to their type and population demand.



Global Dietary Fibers Market – Competitive Outlook



Some of the key players participating in the global dietary fibers market are Cargill Incorporated, The Ingredion and Ingredion Idea Labs, Tate and Lyle, SunOpta Inc., Jiangsu Huachang (Group) Co. Ltd., Nexira, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette, Lonza Group. The other leading vendors in the market are FutureCeuticals, Grain Millers Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, KFSU LTD Australia, Sudzucker, Grain Processing Corporation, BarnDad Innovative Nutrition, and Unipektin Ingredients.



Key Developments



- In April 2018, Unipektin Ingredients introduced Vidofibres BF, which is a new-generation sugar beet fiber. This was done with the adoption of an upgraded production method. The new sugar beet fiber has a reduced off-taste and color as compared to the existing sugar beet fibers in the market.

- In 2015, Archer Daniels Midland Company established two new plants in China, with the objective of extending the production capacity and serving the growing regional demand for value-added food ingredients and animal nutrition products. At this production facility, fibersol is being manufactured, which enables the food and beverages manufacturers to increase the fiber content in their products without impacting the color, flavor, or viscosity.



