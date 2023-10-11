Dietary Fibers Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2022 - 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- The global Dietary fibers market is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.



Increasing geriatric population, demand for fiber-rich food products among consumers across the globe and increasing importance towards health and wellness are some the driving factors responsible for increase dietary fibers market growth in the upcoming years.



Download PDF Brochure



Driver: Growing demand for dietary fiber supplements



According to IOM, functional fiber "consists of isolated, non-digestible carbohydrates that have positive physiological effects in humans." Therefore, it has been observed that many supplements consist of dietary and functional fibers. From the past few years, the supplement industry has grown manifold. Increasing health awareness among consumers around the world combined with sensitivity toward nutrient-rich products have been some of the major driving factors uplifted the growth supplement industry. This has helped to upsurge the demand for dietary fiber supplements from the past few years as a significant means of consumption of dietary fibers.



Restraint: Saturated water stability and reactivity



Humans unable to digest dietary fibers owing to the lack of required enzymes in the digestive tract. More specifically, dietary fibers are resistant to hydrolysis. As dietary fibers remain undigested, they surpass via body almost unchanged and can't be utilized as a source of energy. These properties of fibers are helpful in the physiological roles that they play. While the same saturated water stability and least reactivity create a barrier when the dietary fibers are being used as ingredients. This characteristic can lead manufacturers to incorporate dietary fibers as an ingredient, which is expected to act as hindering factor in the growth of dietary fibers market.



Opportunity: Growing applications in the form of fortified snacks, dairy products, and meat products



Snacks is one of the popular food categories and found wide array of products with various functional ingredients and it has been observed that, consumers are preferring healthy-snacking items that can provide nutrition and functional benefits. Hence, this segment has generated and expected to continue generate huge opportunities for the dietary fibers market in the next few years. Apart from this, it has been also observed that flour-based products, dairy products such as yogurt and cheese have been widely accepted by health-freak consumers around the world.



Challenge: Changing standards and guidelines across regional regulatory bodies



The definition of dietary fibers changes from one country to other, based on regulations in that particular country. For instance, in the United Kingdom, dietary fiber is defined by chemical properties and digestibility, however in the United States, ingredients that can be fermented in the colon are considered as dietary fiber. France's definition for dietary fiber is aligned with Codex's. In that, it considers the composition and polymerization of carbohydrates and their physiological properties. This can create challenge for international food and ingredients manufactures who want to sell and market their products on the global platform.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), Tereos (France), Cargill (US), Dupont (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), The Green Labs LLC (US), Nexira (France), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nutri Pea Ltd (Canada), Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Scoular (US), and Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd. (China).



Related Reports:



Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Insect, and Microbial), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



Health Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics starter culture, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Plant and Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Proteins), Application, Source, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441