The demand within the global dietary fibers market is expanding alongside advancements in the food and nutrition sector. The growing inclination of the masses towards leading healthier lifestyles has played an integral role in market growth. The quest of nutritionists and doctors to generate awareness about the importance of consuming a balanced diet has reflected in the increasing demand for health foods. Dietary fibers are essential for the growth and development of young kids. Paediatricians extensively recommend foods rich in dietary fibers for children. Henceforth, the global demand within the dietary fibers market is slated to escalate in the years to follow.



The humongous use of nutrient-rich food by sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts has created new opportunities for market growth. The market for dietary fibers has traced an upward graph of growth, and this is a key consideration for market expansion. There is a strong possibility of nutrient-rich snacks being developed in the years to come.



Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global dietary fibers market would tread along a sustained growth path in the years to follow. The global dietary fibers market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the demand for soluble dietary fibers is expected to grow in the years to follow.



Global Dietary Fibers Market: Notable Developments



Several notable developments have lately taken shape within the global dietary fibers market.



A recent research conducted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California finds that the consumption of dietary fibers could alleviate the risk of NAFLD. The center assessed the impact of dietary fibers on multiple ethnicities to reach broad-based results. This research is expected to captivate the attention of the medical fraternity. Moreover, the market players can use the aforementioned discovery as a launch pad for promotions.



Liver diseases are also linked with the lack of dietary fibers in the body. Several research entities are involved in testing the veracity of such claims. Nevertheless, the market vendors operating in the global dietary fibers market have benefitted from such information. The new vendors in the global dietary fibers market are expected to focus on developing unique food products that are rich in dietary fibers.

Some of the leading vendors in the global dietary fibers market are:



Cargill Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nexira



Global Dietary Fibers Market: Growth Drivers



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases



Unfavourable eating habits of the masses have resulted in increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the incidence of obesity and diabetes has also increased by a dramatic scale. Hence, medical practitioners are emphasizing on the need to consume healthy foods that are rich in dietary fibers.



Demand for Muesli and Oatmeal



The health benefits associated with the consumption of dietary fibers have played to the advantage of the market vendors. There is heavy demand for cereals, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and grains amongst health-conscious individuals. Furthermore, availability of muesli and oats that are rich in dietary fibers has opened new growth avenues for market vendors. Food companies have resorted to the manufacturing of canned beans and nuts to meet the growing demand for dietary fibers. Furthermore, retail sale of citrus fruits has also increased over the past decade. The revenue index of the global dietary fibers market is expected to improve in the years to follow.