Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Global Dietary Supplements Market



The global dietary supplements market is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing consumer awareness regarding the preventive healthcare, and growing geriatric population. In addition, the rising health concerns with rapidly changing diets as well as lifestyles has increased the demand for the dietary supplements across the world.



Moreover, increasing awareness of sport nutrition is also the major driver that is expected to fuel the growth of the global dietary supplements market over the forecast period. Rise in the number of sports events across the world have forced participants to majorly emphasis on physical strength. Furthermore, increase in the number of gymnasiums as well as sports complex is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global dietary supplements market during the prediction period.



On the other hand, negative publicity, huge cost of products, and fake products are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global dietary supplements market into coming years. Likewise, rising focus on development of organic and herbal dietary supplements are likely to offer several growth opportunities for the global dietary supplements market over the forecast period. Increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization, along with rising consumer awareness about the health issues is anticipated to boost the growth of the dietary supplement market. Favourable view towards healthcare nutrition is also expected to boost the demand for the dietary supplements across the globe.



The global dietary supplements market is segmented into ingredients, product, application, and geographical regions. In terms of ingredients, the market is segregated into minerals, vitamins, botanicals, enzymes, amino acids, and others. On considering the product, the market is classified into powder, tablets, liquids, capsules, soft gels, and others. In terms of application, the market is fragmented into medical supplements, additional supplements, and sports nutrition. By end user, this market is segregated into children, infant, adults, pregnant women, old age, and others. By regional outlook, this market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key segments of the global dietary supplements market



Ingredients Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Botanicals



- Vitamins



- Minerals



- Amino acids



- Enzymes



- Others





Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Tablets



- Capsules



- Powder



- Liquids



- Soft Gels



- Others





Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Additional supplement



- Medicinal supplements



- Sports nutrition





End-User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Infant



- Children



- Adults



- Pregnant women



- Old-aged





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- North America





- S.



- Canada









- Europe





- Italy



- Russia



- Germany



- UK



- Rest of Europe









- Asia Pacific





- India



- Japan



- China



- Rest of APAC









- Latin America





- Brazil



- Rest of Latin America









- Middle East and Africa





- GCC



- Rest of MEA











