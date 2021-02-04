Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The demand is influenced primarily by rising health issues and evolving dietary preferences among customers. Moreover, the increasing market for dietary supplements from the nutritional supplement sector is a major element leading to the development of the market. The increasing numbers of athletic activities worldwide has contributed to the increasing use of dietary supplements by professionals in order to stay reasonably healthy and strong.



The Dietary Supplements Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.



The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Dietary Supplements market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.



· Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Minerals

o Vitamins

o Herbal Supplements

o Omega fatty acids

o Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

o Protein & Amino acids

o Others

·

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Online Channels

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Pharmacies & Drug Stores

o Others



End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Geriatric

o Infants

o Adults

o Children

o Pregnant Women



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Bone & Joint Health

o Energy & Weight management

o Diabetes

o Immunity

o Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Capsules

o Liquids

o Powders

o Tablets

o Others



Market Drivers



Rising urbanisation, combined with rising disposable incomes in developed economies, is projected to fuel industry development over the projected era. The rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and heart disease was projected to propel the industry.



The growing number of weight loss services could result in an increase of the market for the medication. The numerous government measures to ensure the protection and consistency of dietary supplements are building customer interest and changing their attitudes for food supplements.



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region dominated the market share of dietary supplements in 2019 and is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the projected time frame. The factor that drives growth in the APAC area is raising customer perception of balanced eating habits. North America is expected to experience substantial growth over the projected period due to the rising requirement for nutritional supplements and the growing use of high nutritious and low-calorie commodities.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising health concerns



4.2.2.2. Increasing healthcare costs



4.2.2.3. Increasing production of Quality supplements



4.2.2.4. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Rising demand for organic food



4.2.3.2. High price of the Dietary Supplements



4.2.3.3. Product recalls



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Minerals



5.1.2. Vitamins



5.1.3. Herbal Supplements



5.1.4. Omega fatty acids



5.1.5. Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates



5.1.6. Protein & Amino acids



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Dietary Supplements Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Online channels



6.1.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



6.1.3. Pharmacies & Drug Stores



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Dietary Supplements Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Geriatric



7.1.2. Infants



7.1.3. Adults



7.1.4. Children



7.1.5. Pregnant Women



Continue…!



