Dietians Discovered the All New Health Benefits of Green Tea.

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Green tea extract is made of unfermented leaves and apparently includes the largest concentration of effective anti-oxidants called as polyphenols, the most crucial of which are bioflavonoids such as for instance epicatechin, catechin, epicatechin gallate, proanthocyanidins and epigallocatechin gallate. Among these bioflavonoids, Epigallocatechin gallate may be the most important energetic compound.



Dried leaves of green tea usually include from 8-12% of polyphenols, 3.5% of caffeine, 5% of theanine, 6.7% of lignin, 1.5% of natural acids, 16% of protein, and 0.5% of chlorophyll. Green tea includes ascorbic acid and vitamin-B, that are destroyed along the way of creating green tea. The necessary oil includes over 300 elements including aldehydes, phenols, linalool, phenylethyl alcohols, hexenal, p-vinylphenol and dihydroactinidiolide.



Based on the U.S. National Cancer Institute, polyphenols comprising catechins contained in green tea extract may play an essential part within the treatment of cancer. Rising reports additionally claim that polyphenols inactivate oxidants, reduce steadily the dimension and amount of tumors, and hinder the development of cancer cells. Reports in green tea extract have now been performed on cancers of the breast, bladder, ovaries, lungs, esophagus, pancreas, skin, prostate and stomach.



A recent study suggests that green tea extract lowers cholesterol completely and raises High Density Lipoprotein cholesterol in both humans and animals. Polyphenols in green tea extract stops the intestinal absorption of cholesterol and enhance its excretion from the body.



Green tea extract has been utilized typically to manage blood sugar levels in the body. Reports show that Green tea extract might help regulate glucose level in the body. Due to the existence of the amino-acid and L-theanine, consuming a hot cup of green tea extract helps create a relaxed feeling and also enhance the performance of brain.



About teasyteas.com

Teasyteas was started by Marshall Malone after the closing of his restaurant in New England. although he was shattered and also persistent or silly to stop, He emailed his clients to determine whether they desired to buy his tea online,. The client’s response was overpowering. He funded the development of Teasyteas with cash produced from his first week's revenue. He then named the organization from the logo he made for another person. Time to time, Teasy's recognition increased, and today over 11,000 clients have loved his outstanding tea blends.



Contact Information

For more information just log on to their website which is mentioned below:-

City: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country:USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address:

Zip Code: 36532

Contact Phone:800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com