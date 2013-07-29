Dietitians Praise New Portion Measuring Tool 'PortionMate'

Pepperell, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Members of the American Dietetic Association recently reviewed PortionMate, a new portion-measuring tool, calling it “colorful and easy to use” and a “good visual tool.”



PortionMate makes the old method of comparing portion sizes to a deck of cards, dice or a softball obsolete. The PortionMate kit helps dieters and those with diabetes quickly and easily measure perfect food portions directly into a plate or bowl using a set of six color-coded, plastic cylinders. The cylinders measure portion sizes ranging from 1 ounce to 1 cup.



Unlike other portion control tools like food scales and special bowl sets, PortionMate is not bulky or heavy and can be carried into a restaurant or the office. The measuring cylinders are made with BPA-free, food grade plastic; they are top rack dishwasher safe and made in the U.S.A. PortionMate measuring cylinders nest for easy storage and portability.



The PortionMate kit comes with a 64-page nutrition and meal planning guide, reviewed by registered dietitians, that provides information to the reader on portion size and calorie counts of over 500 food items, including whole foods and beverages. The guide also provides valuable nutritional information about essential nutrients like fats, proteins and carbohydrates.



PortionMate works with any diet plan and allows diabetics to reach their daily blood sugar goals through portion control.



There is a growing epidemic of Type 2 Diabetes in children and adults caused by high carbohydrate diets, a lack of exercise and obesity. Experts agree that eating the right foods in the right amounts, along with regular exercise, is the key to reaching a healthy weight and preventing the development of Type 2 Diabetes.



“Our PortionMate measuring kit is dedicated to helping people with diabetes and educating the public on obesity prevention,” said Ruth Gougian, CEO of PortionMate. “It is especially important for teenagers and children to learn about proper portion sizes because it can help them prevent obesity and type 2 Diabetes when they are older.”



About PortionMate

PortionMate is a family-owned business located in Pepperell, Massachusetts. PortionMate began in 2007, when inventor Susan Gougian developed an accurate meal- and snack-measuring tool. Gougian thought of the idea while looking for a quicker and easier way to measure her own food portions. She was encouraged by her family and friends to try to obtain a patent on her invention, which she then called “Measuring Cylinders.”



PortionMate, which retails for only $14.95, is now available online for purchase in the United States and Canada. Learn more about PortionMate at PortionMate.com.



