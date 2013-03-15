Dietition Elizabeth Neumann Launches New Business Brand

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Elizabeth Neumann of Weatherford, Texas has launched a brand new business catering towards Nutrition and Diet in the Northern Texas area with the start of her new company Healthy Nutrition Services, LLC.



Elizabeth is an expert in the field with an educational background in the Science of Nutrtion and Dietetics from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston which resulted in her gaining a bachelors. Her career background is filled with relevant industry experience as well including the Cleft Palate/Crainofacial Deformity team, Orthoganic Team, Nestle Corp in the Pediatric Nutrition division, and also served as President of the Fort Worth Dietetic Association and a Chair of the Nominating Committee for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Renal Practice Group.



With this firm set of professional level education and background Elizabeth has been able to create Healthy Nutrition Services to help individuals meet their nutritional needs via a registered dietitian who is an expert in food and nutrition.



Key points would include:

1. Performing a comprehensive nutrition assessment determining the nutrition diagnosis.

2. Planning and implementing a nutrition intervention using evidence-based nutrition practice guidelines.

3. Monitoring and evaluating an individual’s progress over subsequent visits with the RD



More information is available via http://www.HealthyNutLLC.com or 817-995-4677