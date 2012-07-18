DietPillRating.com Scores a Century of Reviews

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Diet pills are immensely popular and come in a plethora of different forms and functions, with different active ingredients, and all promising one thing- to aid weight loss and increase the efficacy of diets. With around $40 billion a year spent on diet products, it’s no surprise so many competing products have sprung up. So how do consumers know where to look in this saturated market for the most effective results?



Diet Pill Rating™ is a website that has been reviewing diet pills in all their forms since 2007, and has recently published its 100th review. The site offers expert reviews broken down into the most salient categories: safety, weight loss power, speed of results, quality of ingredients, customer support and overall value.



The site has two sidebars, one of which listing the reviews they’ve created, and the other featuring customer reviews from genuine consumers. They also offer high quality editorialized content on the latest trends and news in the dieting world, and a list of useful resources for those looking to do more in-depth research in the field.



The newest review on DietPillRating is of a new diet pill called Phentramin D, designed to replace the controversial Phentermine supplements, and is currently available online without prescription. Uniquely for review websites, the review begins with a list of reasons consumers might not want to use the supplement, thereby saving consumers precious time if they are not the target group for the supplement in question. The site also gives a summary of its conclusions along with testimonials, and news on any special offers of the pills to ensure consumers get the best deal.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We know there are a lot of products out there and that unfortunately, most of them rely on weak herb extracts and hoodia. It’s important to us that we get our impartial, expert advice across to consumers in the most concise, effective way possible. After a hundred reviews, we believe we’ve perfected our method, making us the best place to go for genuine diet pill advice on the net.”



