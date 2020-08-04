Differences in Addiction with Landmark Recovery on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Differences in Addiction." Zach Crouch and gusts Michelle English and Dr. Joseph DeSanto discuss differences in addiction among men, women, and teens. The episode played live on August 6th and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio.



In this episode, we are joined by guests Michelle English and Dr. Joseph DeSanto. Michelle is the co-founder and clinical director of Healthy Life Recovery in San Diego, California. She shares with the audience how substance use can affect women and men differently. Dr. DeSanto, Addiction Specialist for the BioCorRx Recovery Program, gives insight into the ways that teens are impacted by addiction.



About Michelle English

Michelle has 20 years of experience within counseling and 15 working in addiction recovery. She got her master's degree in Mental Health Counseling and has went on to become a licensed psychotherapist.



About Dr. Joseph DeSanto

Dr. DeSanto is a graduate of Lafayette College. After his graduation, he then attended the State University of New York for medical school training. He completed his internship as well as his residency training at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have beensince 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.