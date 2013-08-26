Different Types of Fisheye Lens for iPhone 5 Are Offered to Users by Carreway.com

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Finding suitable accessories for the latest iPhone devices via online stores usually seems to be difficult. At Carreway.com, shoppers can choose from a wide range of fisheye iPhone 4 lens and related products at affordable prices. This online accessory store guarantees to bring high quality products in order to provide an effortless shopping opportunity to customers from all over the world without compromising quality. Different types and models of fisheye lens for iPhone 5 are featured on this website for online sale. Customers can save shipping cost as Carreway.com offers free shipping facility worldwide.



Some of the listed products at Carreway.com include Universal Clip 235 Fisheye Lens for iPhone iPad www.carreway.com Samsung Nokia Lumia, 180 Fisheye Lens with Clip for iPhone 4/4S iPad Mini iPod Touch-Silver, 3 in 1 2X Telephoto Fisheye and Macro Lens for iPhone 4/ 4S-Black, 3 in 1 Super Wide Angle Fisheye and Macro Lens for iPhone 4/4S, 3 in 1 Telephoto Fisheye and Wide Angle Lens with Plastic Case for iPhone 4/4S, 3 in 1 Wide Angle Fisheye and Macro Lens for iPhone 5-Red, 4 in 1 Wide Angle Macro and 2 Fisheye Lens for iPhone 5-Silver and much more. Each model is showcased with detailed product specification, description and reviews, which act as a guide to potential customers.



The website says, ¡°Our mission is to provide all customers with the highest quality and value product which exceeds their expectations and provides an effortless and pleasant interface with their device.¡±



Customers can receive 20% off on all first placed orders over $15. In addition, Carreway.com also gives money Bluetooth iPhone Keyboards back guarantee for 45 days. Fisheye iPhone 4 lens and related products are delivered with easy to install options. Universal 20X Telephoto Lens with Tripod for iPhone 4/5 Galaxy S3 Note 2, Universal 180 Fisheye Lens for iPhone iPad Galaxy S4 Lumia 920-Silver and many other best sellers are provided at reasonable rates. Shoppers can browse through hundreds of branded high quality device accessories from this online store.



Carreway.com promises to deliver accessories of iPad, iPod & Mac, Samsung, Nokia and iPhone along with cell phones. Customers will be notified if any of the placed orders are out of stock or unavailable. Registered users can avail newsletters, order history and other services from Carreway.com.



To get more information about fisheye lens for iPhone 5, visit http://www.carreway.com/iPhone-lens.



About Carreway.com

Carreway.com is an online shop which offers branded gadgets, 3C products and accessories with free shipping facility. A number of users from iPhone Wireless Keyboards all over the world rely on the quality services from the Carreway.com accessory store.



Media Contact

Cofface Technology (HK) Co. Ltd.

Address: RM 718, 7/F FRONT

LEAD ON IND BLDG 18 NG FONG ST SAN PO KONG KLN.

HONG KONG

Email: cs@carreway.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carreway

URL: http://www.carreway.com