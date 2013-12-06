DIG LIFE MUSIC Presents Ria Rosae "R&B Skooled" Covers & Remixes

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Music is one of life’s greatest stress reliever. Music is hailed as one of the best mediums of self-expression and as an expression of emotions. Its amazing quality to overcome the barriers of generations and physical and cultural differences is why music will always be deemed as food for the soul. Ria Rosae, an up and coming unsigned R&B recording artist, presented by DIG LIFE MUSIC has released a set of impressive music tracks titled Covers & Remixes 2013 R&B. Ria’s music has been described as “Old Soul R&B with a New School Turn Up” because her tracks all showcase a fusion of modern and contemporary remarkably well. Her songs have a sense of depth and soulfulness about them which will appeal to everyone with a love of music and prefer a mature sound. Being a fan of legends such as Anita Barker and ADD ANOTHER NAME HERE, Ria draws inspiration from the great music of the past and intertwines it with her own unique sound creating the next generation of R&B music. Because of her unique sound and style, Industry insiders are saying this new R&B artist is a combination of early Lauryn Hill and Mary J Blige.



About Ria Rosae

From a young age Ria has found great comfort in all things creative and artistic; and it was obvious from the beginning that Ria Rosae had a real talent as a future R&B artist. Having had a troublesome childhood as she was shuffled from foster home to foster home, Ria overcame the hardships by excelling in her studies and taking advantage of every opportunity that was presented to her. The multifaceted Ria is not only a R&B recording artist but also a model, choreographer, and musician. She has been presented offers from prestigious modeling and talent agencies like Barbizon, 17 Magazine and Universal Music. Due to her talents and hard work she has been able to accumulate an impressive portfolio of awards and citations and is ready to claim the “newfangled” Queen of R&B title.



About DIG Life Music

DIG (Dreamz into Goals) Life Music is a company that helps emerging artists such as the new R&B music artist Ria Rosae realize their dreams and achieve their goals. The firm specializes in Screenwriting, Visual Media, Artist Management, Music Branding and Marketing. The DIG Life Music’s motto is:



“We motivate, inspire and cultivate your ideas and make them reality.”



To listen to Ria Rosae’s new "R&B Skooled" Covers & Remixes and to learn more about her please visit: http://dreamzintogoals.com/artist/riarosae/



Media Contact

Eric Totton

info@dreamzintogoals.com

Long Beach, California