DigDev Direct Announces 280+ Million Permission-Based Customer Email Addresses

"This is such an important milestone for us," says Thomas Manfredi. "We want to offer our clients multiple opportunities to reach potential customers. Volume really matters, and we're thrilled at the size and scope we can offer our clients."



All of the addresses within the digital direct marketing tool are opt-in addresses. This is an important distinction, the company says, as it indicates that customers appearing on this list both expect and want the messages they get.



"Everyone in our database agrees to get periodic messages from our partners," says Thomas Manfredi. "We don't believe in bombarding people with messages they simply never asked for. We don't like to get them as individuals, so why should we do this to someone else?"



Research shows that privacy matters to customers too. And almost half of all customers believe that companies should be responsible for user privacy (not customers).



"Digital email marketing should always respect customer privacy, and our lists do just that," Thomas Manfredi says.



Opt-in digital email marketing also tends to be more effective, the company claims. When people expect messages, they're more likely to read them instead of blocking them or throwing them away. Using opt-in lists in a permission-based program ensures that companies make smart investments in their outreach programs.



"Using digital email marketing lists like ours are also safer," Thomas Manfredi says. "Spam can tarnish your brand, and customers have long memories. It makes sense to be sensitive."



About DigDev Media

Founded nine years ago, DigDev Direct has served more than 45,000 clients with digital and data services. Digital direct marketing tools, including email, mobile, and SEO, are all available through the company. Florida is home to the company, but clients all around the globe are customers.