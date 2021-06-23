DigDev Direct Surpasses 250+ Million Email Database

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- Dig Dev Direct has surpassed more than 250 million emails in their database, a huge milestone for the company and for the digital marketing industry.



"High-quality email lists are a cornerstone in an effective digital marketing campaign. Our team has worked hard to create an email database that will provide immediate benefit to our clients," explains a representative from DigDev Direct.



Surpassing more than 250 million emails is not only a win for DigDev Direct but for their clients as well. It means that these hundreds of millions of emails are immediately accessible for highly targeted marketing campaigns, allowing even new businesses that are just starting out to hit the ground running and immediately amp up sales.



Segmented and tagged according to demographics such as business niche, role, gender, age, income, and education, these emails are used by DigDev Direct to create incredibly personalized and relevant email list for clients based on their industry and products or services.



"The more segmented an email list is, the more targeted the campaign will be," says the representative. "It's not enough to just have a list of cold emails at your disposal. It is necessary to know the people behind the emails, who they are, what they want, and what they need, so that businesses can make the most of every advertising dollar and speak directly to the people who are in the market for their services or product."



With a strong email list and a robust email campaign, businesses both small and large can immediately get in front of the clients who are ready to buy. This means higher rates of conversion across email campaigns and a better return on investment on advertising dollars as well when those emails are used for targeted ad campaigns.



"It's not just about getting in front of people," says the representative. "It's about getting in front of the right people."



DigDev Direct is a full-service digital marketing agency that serves businesses of all sizes across a variety of industries. Services include creative assistance, B2B marketing, mobile advertising, and email campaigns.