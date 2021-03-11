Digestive Enzymes Market Size, Share, Demand, Scope & Forecast to 2026 with Top Players: Garden of Life Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Food State Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- This can be mainly associated with the rise in awareness of gastrointestinal disorders, muscle improvement and fat reduction supplements. The demand of the market for digestive enzymes is driven by the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of people around the globe leading to the consequent shift away from healthy diets.The global digestive enzymes market is expected to reach USD 1,210.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Digestive enzymes are substances that are used to add nutrients to the diet or to lower the risks of health problems, like indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, muscle improvement and obesity. The dosage form of digestive enzymes might be in the form of pills, capsules, powders, extracts, or liquids, containing Proteases, Lipases and Amylases.



Key participants include Country Life LLC., National Enzyme Company, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc., Garden Of Life Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Metagenics, Inc., Twinlab Corporation, and Abbott Nutrition, among others.



Growing competition in the market has influenced the established players to invest massively in R&D to come up with better products in order to lure and retain their consumers. They are also starting to adopt various strategies like partnerships with retail chain companies to improve their global sales.



Perception of consumers of probiotic and prebiotic product types to be a better alternative to digestive enzymes is one of the factors restraining the growth of the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Digestive enzyme Market on the basis of dosage form, product type, origin, application, and region:



Dosage form Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Others



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Carbohydrates

Protease

Lipase

Others



Origin Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Animal

Fungi

Microbial

Plant



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Other End uses



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is segmented on the basis of dosage form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids, and others.

Tablets segment dominated the market, valued for 21.1% of the digestive enzymes market share in 2018, and is forecasted to have a growth of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of product type into carbohydrates, protease, lipase and others.

Carbohydrates or amylase dominated the market in 2018 with a forecasted CAGR of 10.2%. It is driven by the fact that amylase breaks down the carbohydrates into the sugars that the body needs for energy.



The market is segmented on the basis of origin into animal, fungi, microbial and plant.

The animal-origin segment held the largest market share in the market and is forecasted to follow its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



The efficiency of these animal-originated enzymes in various diseases, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer, are responsible for driving the growth of the segment



The market is segmented on the basis of application into Infant Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Sports Nutrition and Others.



Medical nutrition segment dominated the market in 2018 and is forecasted to grow with a rate of 9.6% during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, rising demand for probiotics and prebiotics among people.



The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and

Middle East & Africa.



North America dominated the market in 2018 with a forecasted annual growth of 10.3% during the forecast period.



The increasing occurrence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases, rising demand for precautionary medicine, and the presence of intense competition among the manufacturers are primary factors contributing to large market size.



The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.



