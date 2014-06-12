New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Bolivia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Inflation continued to erode purchasing power and consumers spent less time and money on meals. As a result, digestive disorders from take-away food and eating on the run at cafeterias drove a fairly stable performance in digestive remedies in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Boehringer Ingelheim (Argentina) SA continued to lead the competitive and fragmented digestive remedies category in 2013, with a 33% value share. Its strong position is due to its principal brands: Buscapina, Buscasan 24 and Dulcolax. These brands benefit from huge advertising expenditure.
Industry Prospects
Unhealthy eating habits, especially junk food, which are increasing faster than healthy lifestyles habits, and increasing stress in periods of economic contraction - expected over the forecast period - will continue to drive sales of digestive remedies.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Digestive Remedies in Argentina?
- What are the major brands in Argentina?
- Are there any herbal/traditional home-made digestive remedies, like charcoal, which compete strongly with standard medicinal products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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