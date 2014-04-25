Fast Market Research recommends "Digestive Remedies in Canada" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The fundamental driver of sales of digestive remedies is the fact that many Canadians suffer from digestive disorders, which can be exacerbated with ageing, and give rise to serious social and economic problems in Canada. The Canadian Digestive Health Foundation estimates that in 2009 more than 60% of Canadians (20 million people) had digestive disorders, which led to 30,000 deaths and C$18 billion in economic costs, including loss of productivity. However, this growing problem did not seem to...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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