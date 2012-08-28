"Digestive Remedies in Ireland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Digestive Remedies in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Value sales within digestive remedies continued to be impacted by ongoing economic difficulties in Ireland as consumer spending remained extremely low, with severe cutbacks in non-essential spending. Value sales were further impacted by increased use of generic products. However, the introduction of proton pump inhibitors to the OTC market in 2010 provided a boost to value sales.
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
