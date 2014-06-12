Fast Market Research recommends "Digestive Remedies in Israel" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Digestive remedies in Iran has seen many changes in recent years. There are several opposing influences and factors which together determine consumption patterns in OTC categories in Iran in general. Major improvements in terms of the quality of water as well as very tight controls on consumer foodservice introduced by the Iranian government in recent years have both had a huge impact in terms of controlling digestive diseases. However, rapid growth in the consumer foodservice industry, especially in key urban areas, along with the advent of more hectic lifestyles, has resulted in the popularity of eating out increasing. In spite of tight controls by the Iranian government, the risk of digestive ailments is much higher when eating food prepared outside of the home than when eating food prepared within the home.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Alborz Darou Co led digestive remedies in 2013 with a 20% value share, while Soha Helal Pharmaceutical Hygienic & Cosmetics Labs was in second position with a 10% value share.
Industry Prospects
Digestive remedies in Iran is expected to decline in value at a CAGR of 3% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period, an inferior performance to the marginally negative value CAGR recorded in constant 2013 terms over the review period. The reason for the negative value growth in 2013 terms expected in digestive remedies over the forecast period is the system of subsidies which is maintained by the Iranian government with the aim of keeping all of these products affordable for all Iranians, which leaves the category unable to record growth line with the rate of inflation.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in Iran with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in Iran, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in Iran market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Digestive Remedies in Iran?
- What are the major brands in Iran?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Digestive Remedies in the United Kingdom
- Digestive Remedies in South Korea
- Digestive Remedies in Ukraine
- Digestive Remedies in the United Arab Emirates
- Digestive Remedies in Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Digestive Remedies in the US
- Digestive Remedies in Hungary
- Digestive Remedies in Ireland
- Digestive Remedies in India
- Digestive Remedies in Indonesia